Auto Review: 2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:48 PM

Let's be honest - why do we want a BMW?

For me, it is the German auto manufacturer's timeless designs that come with performance and precision. And by performance I mean speed and acceleration for that life in the fast lane.

Double all that and you'll have a BMW M car, German design and performance at its peak. So when there was offer to test drive the 2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive, we jumped on it, as quickly as it reaches 0-100kmph, which is in just 3.4 seconds.

The 2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive isn’t just another sporty coupe; it’s a lifestyle accessory, a thrilling performance machine wrapped in style and precision. It speaks to those who desire not just speed, but a seamless blend of luxury, technology, and driving pleasure—perfect for the Dubai life.

Design

With its muscular, aerodynamic lines and aggressive front fascia, the M4 Competition xDrive immediately commands attention. The signature kidney grille which continues to be huge (not well-received by the masses), flanked by adaptive LED headlights, gives the car a fierce presence on the road.

The eye-catching Brooklyn Grey Metallic paint option paired with the striking 19"/20" M forged double-spoke wheels completes the car's poised yet bold stance​.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by an interior that perfectly balances luxury with motorsport heritage. The full leather Merino upholstery in Kyalami Orange/Black isn’t just stylish—it’s a statement. The high-gloss carbon fiber trim adds a layer of elegance, making every drive feel like an event​, be it a morning commute or a weekend drive. That is if you appreciate good wheels. Oh, and the car is spacious for a coupe; my 6'2 (189cm) friend wasn't complaining when he sat at the back.

Technology

The M4 Competition xDrive is as smart as it is powerful. BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional, with its dual-screen curved setup (12.3” behind the wheel and a 10.25” control display), puts all the information you need within your sights and at your fingertips. Whether you’re using the iDrive Touch Controller or the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, staying connected has never been easier. Plus, the wireless charging tray and the seamless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mean that you can stay in tune with your world without ever taking your eyes off the road.

The customisation options are aplenty, with my favourite being the variety of indoor lights, as well as the head-up display.

The M Drive Professional package also includes a drift analyser and lap timer.

Driving Experience

Under the hood, the M4 Competition xDrive boasts a 3.0-liter inline-six engine twin-scroll turbo-petrol engine with 523 horsepower. Paired with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the M Steptronic transmission, the car delivers breathtaking acceleration and razor-sharp handling. The adaptive M suspension and M Sport differential offer a balanced yet exhilarating ride, allowing you to take corners with precision or simply glide through traffic with grace. Its grounded nature makes steering across the road super smooth though we advise against lane swerving.

BMW's M Driver’s Package pushes the top speed to 290 km/h, a tempting offer for those who crave a taste of the race track. In fact, it includes a voucher for a BMW M race track training course—because what better way to fully embrace the M4's potential than learning from the pros?

With obvious limitations in place during my test drive, I couldn't have a race track experience but the M4 Competition xDrive is one of the cars you simply shouldn't miss out on when you plan a track day.

This is more than a car—it’s an extension of the lifestyle car enthusiasts aim to lead. The BMW M4 Competition xDrive caters to drivers who demand more than just performance. With options like the Harman Kardon surround sound system and ambient lighting, your M4 becomes a sanctuary of sound and comfort. And with features like the Remote Engine Start and the comfort access system, your driving experience begins before you even get behind the wheel.

It’s a companion for those who live life in the fast lane, appreciate luxury, and expect nothing less than the best. It’s the ultimate expression of style and speed, designed for those who want to make a statement without saying a word.

That is why I'd want a BMW M.

The 2025 BMW M4 starts from Dh520,000 in the UAE and goes up to Dh690,000 for the highest variant.

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type - 4-seater; 2-door coupe