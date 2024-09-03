Audi senior executive dies in 10,000-ft fall; company pays tribute

Audi paid tribute to one of its senior executives who was killed in a mountaineering accident in Italy at the weekend, praising his contribution to the automaker over more than a decade.
Fabrizio Longo, Audi's Managing Director for Italy, died when he fell from 10,000 feet (3,050 metres) during an excursion in the north-eastern Italian region of Trentino. Aged 62, Longo was an experienced mountain climber.
A spokesman for the brand, part of Volkswagen group , on Tuesday described Longo as a person of "great integrity, culture, capability and sensitivity".
"Fabrizio Longo has been leading the Audi brand in Italy with enormous success since 2013, confirming the brand's leadership in the premium segment for 11 consecutive years," the spokesman said, citing a company statement.
Longo, an auto industry veteran, joined Audi after holding previous positions at Fiat and Lancia.
Several fellow car industry executives paid tribute to Longo, including Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
"We will miss you Fabrizio. Goodbye, my friend," Winkelmann said on Linkedin.
Renault's CEO Luca de Meo, who previously worked at both Fiat and Volkswagen, said Longo was a man he was proud to call friend and that he learnt about his death with "infinite sadness".
"You left us while you were chasing your great passion," de Meo said on Linkedin.
