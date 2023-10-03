Aster DM Healthcare and Fujifilm partner to introduce hi-tech imaging systems and AI-enabled diagnostic solutions for the first time in GCC

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 10:56 PM

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Fujifilm, a global leader in healthcare solutions, to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled diagnostics, imaging and radiology solutions in GCC. The first phase of the partnership was formalized through a signing ceremony attended by the leadership team from Aster DM Healthcare, Fujifilm and One Health.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, stated: “Aster is committed to embracing technological innovations that enhance patient care. The partnership with Fujifilm, one of the most innovative companies in the domain of healthcare technology, underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technological expertise in patient care. The AI powered diagnosis will be improving healthcare outcomes and patient experiences significantly.”

This collaboration aims to revolutionise the diagnostic radiology capabilities across Aster DM Healthcare facilities, with Medcare Royal Hospital set to receive the initial rollout, followed by other Aster and Medcare hospitals in the region. These latest AI-empowered technologies from Fujifilm are aimed at providing accurate and fast diagnostics at the highest standard of patient comfort and safety, while equipping doctors and medical professionals with the accurate information required to provide the best treatment.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, added: “This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey to offer world-class healthcare services. The integration of AI technology into our diagnostics and radiology solutions aligns perfectly with our patient-centric approach, as it not only expedites processes but also ensures the utmost comfort for our patients.”

These systems add capacity to Aster’s MRI services like advanced Cardiac MR, making MR examination shorter with the latest fast imaging techniques and CT scan will be more patient-friendly with the latest low dose techniques. Mammogram studies will be more comprehensive with the latest Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography, Tomosynthesis and Stereotactic Biopsy, etc.

Michio Kondo, Managing Director, Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, said: “We are happy to see the adoption of our cutting-edge Japanese technology and solution in the Aster DM Healthcare network. Beyond these systems having our leadership AI Technologies and best in best-in-class patient care approaches, these systems incorporate our Ecologically friendly technologies. We are certain these first-in-the-region installations, will jointly with Aster DM Healthcare, elevate the regional patient care expectations and standards.”

All systems have been equipped with cutting-edge ecologically friendly technology, such as Zero Boil Off Helium Technology for the preservation of helium and Smart Eco feature to minimize electrical power consumption, in accordance with Fujifilm and Aster DM Healthcare’s overarching environmental sustainability goals.

Kinjal Zaveri, Chief Executive Office, One Health LLC, UAE, shared his enthusiasm to partner in this collaboration to bring in the latest medical advances in UAE from their principal suppliers like Fujifilm to leading Healthcare service providers like Aster DM Healthcare. He shared how One Health group’s economy of scale is helping to bring world-class healthcare technologies at appropriate value into UAE.

This collaboration symbolizes a profound commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable healthcare solutions that benefit patients and contribute to the advancement of healthcare in the region.