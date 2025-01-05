Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy

Dr Abdul Rahim bin Ahmed Al Farhan, an expert in the manufacturing sector, confirmed that in light of the major global technological transformations, artificial intelligence, AI represents a turning point in human history.

Al Farhan noted that AI has gone beyond being just a new technology to become a scientific and philosophical field that aims to simulate the human mind and try to understand it, which impresses scientists and researchers all over the world.

He pointed out that AI is not only a system capable of performing tasks, but it has the ability to learn and adapt to the surrounding environment, which makes it similar to human mental abilities, although not completely identical to them.

“This field raises deep philosophical questions about the nature of the human mind, and whether human feelings, creativity, and moral thinking can be translated into mathematical algorithms,” Al Farhan said. “AI is a major driver of economic efficiency, as it contributes to reducing costs and improving productivity, whether in the industrial or health sectors,” he added.

Al Farhan said that AI contribute significantly to increasing economic revenues, as studies indicate that this field may contribute to achieving global economic gains exceeding trillions of dollars over the next decade.

On the social and cultural level, Al-Farhan explained that artificial intelligence is reshaping relationships between individuals and institutions. He pointed to its applications in education, where e-learning platforms have come to rely on data analysis techniques to provide a personalized educational experience for each student.

Dr Abdul Rahim bin Ahmed Al Farhan However, he noted that these transformations may raise concerns about the impact of AI on human values, especially in light of fears of losing traditional jobs due to widespread automation. Regarding the ethical and legal challenges associated with artificial intelligence, Dr. Al-Farhan said: “The ability to collect and analyze huge amounts of data raises important questions about privacy and individual rights. There is an urgent need to develop legal frameworks capable of keeping pace with this rapid development and ensuring the protection of rights.” Al-Farhan also noted that AI systems creativity can produce works of art or compose music, but they lack the human sense that gives creativity its deep meaning, noting that AI relies on analyzing patterns and previous data, so it can be a smart imitator, not a true creator.

The expert stressed the need for cooperation between humans and machines in the future, noting that the partnership between humans and technology must be based on mutual understanding of capabilities and limits, as AI represents a great opportunity, and requires facing this opportunity with wisdom and a comprehensive vision that respects human values.