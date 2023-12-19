Arista Properties seeks to invest Dh5 billion in Dubai realty

Dr Mahmoud Al Burai, President, FIABCI Emirates and Srishti Gaur - Head of Media Relations, Arista Properties, launch the Arista brand in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 3:27 PM

Arista Properties, a new entrant in Dubai’s booking real estate, is slated to make substantial investments of over Dh5 billion in the next three to four years.

Arista seeks to set new benchmarks in the real estate sector by infusing bespoke designs and elegance into each of its projects.

The real estate sector stands as an instrumental force in the UAE economy, constituting nearly 5.5 per cent of the total GDP. Dubai, recognised as the world's fourth busiest ultra-prime property market last year, reported a remarkable 40 per cent increase from to Dh97.55 billion in Q3 2023 compared to Dh69.5 billion in Q3 2022.

As Dubai cements its status as a regional hub for finance and business, the tangible influence on the real estate market becomes evident, drawing in more players and investors, certain to catalyse additional development within the sector.

Arista is aiming to cater to Dubai's stature as a prime market for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs).

" Through this launch in the UAE, we recognise the unparalleled potential of this dynamic market. The UAE, with its visionary leadership, thriving economy, and diverse population, perfectly aligns with Arista's commitment to redefine luxury living. We are confident that our bespoke services will not only redefine the essence of community luxury living but also enable the industry to reach new heights,” said Srishti Gaur - Head of Media Relations, Arista Properties.

Arista will bring together the finest designers, architects, and landscapers to craft exceptional living spaces. In the coming years, Arista Properties is also looking at venturing into commercial real estate, developing luxury commercial spaces in the future.

Arista has appointed One Broker Group - an award-winning real estate agency as its official sales partner, for its first project at Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), designed by renowned architect firm HBA- Hirsch Bedner Associates.