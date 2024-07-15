AQ’s Sobha Siniya Island set to redefine luxury living

Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla witnesses the signing of a partnership agreement between Umm Al Quwain Properties and Sobha Realty to launch a luxury real estate project on Al Siniya Island.

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:47 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:49 PM

Sobha Realty, a leading developer of luxury residential properties in the region, unveiled on Monday its newest real estate project on Al Siniya Island, Umm Al Quwain.

Sobha Realty signed an agreement with Umm Al Quwain Properties to develop this private waterfront neighbourhood that expects to a destination for luxury home buyers.

PNC Menon, chairman and founder of Sobha Group and Sheikh Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, managing director of Umm Al Quwain Properties, signed the mega project agreement at Al Diwan Al Amiri in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

The project cost, the number of residential units and other details have not been revealed.

The Crown Prince said Al Siniya Island would not only provide residents with a luxurious and tranquil lifestyle but also highlight the rich biodiversity and historical significance. “We look forward to the completion of this seminal project, which is poised to enhance the prosperity of our community,” he said, reiterating the government’s dedication to fostering sustainable developments that enable it to preserve natural heritage while promoting ubiquitous growth. This collaboration between Umm Al Quwain government and Sobha Realty to develop Siniya Island exemplifies the government’s efforts and vision to integrate modern amenities into Umm Al Quwain’s pristine natural environment, said Sheikh Rashid.

Menon, underlining the iconic project’s importance in redefining standards in the luxury real estate market while promising a distinctive and serene lifestyle for its residents, said developing a project of such magnitude marks a remarkable milestone in his group’s journey, highlighting its steadfast dedication to innovation, sustainability and luxury. “By collaborating with the Umm Al Quwain government, we seek to transform this natural sanctuary into an uber-luxury destination offering an unparalleled living experience. Our goal is to develop Sobha Siniya Island as a testament to the seamless blend of modern luxury with the island’s rich biodiversity and historical heritage. We are honoured to collaborate with Umm Al Quwain government on this luxury project,” Menon added.