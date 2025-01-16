Andalusia Group launches Dh210 million project in Dubai

Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Andalusia Real Estate

Andalusia Group, a real estate developing company based in Dubai, announced the launch of Bottega Nove Premium Residences in Dubai, against a cost of Dh210 million.

This tower spans nine stories, crafted entirely from Italian materials. Located in Majan, in Dubailand, Bottega Nove promises residents a lifestyle of unparalleled opulence.

In a landmark partnership, Kandy Real Estate Brokers will serve as the exclusive brokers for Bottega Nove. Their expertise is entirely crucial in aligning the project with discerning buyers and investors who appreciate refined living spaces.

Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Andalusia Real Estate, said: “We are inconceivably glad for the launch of this project, which represents our steadfast dedication to establish a premium brand synonymous with sophisticated luxury living, as we are committed to deliver innovative concepts that will set a new benchmark in Dubai’s real estate market”.

“The project offers our clients exceptional investment opportunities, while provides flexible payment options, including crowdfunding, to involve a wider pool of investors who seek to be a part of this luxurious project”, Tabakh stated.

He underlined the fact that Dubai no longer competes in local & regional markets only, but in the global ones also. “After COVID-19, the type of investors witnessed significant changes, a matter which helped Dubai strengthen its attractiveness to UHNWIs”, he mentioned. Tabakh noted that the attractiveness of Dubai is an essential factor in the success and growth of its real estate sector. “The economy of Dubai is robust and appeals to global investors, let alone its advanced infrastructure and high-end utilities. Consequently, all these boons make Dubai an ideal destination for living & business”, he underscored. “Dubai’s cultural diversity & vibrant lifestyle are favorable to a huge international audience. In the meantime, we cannot overlook the role of supportive policies & legislations and the governmental interventions which facilitate the launch of new business in a manner which strengthens the status of Dubai as a global hub”, Tabakh said. “The real estate sector also benefits from the sustainable tourism & and yearlong events that Dubai is famous for”, he added.

“Dubai boasts numberless advantages, including its dynamic economy & cultural richness, which support the growth of real estate developers. Andalusia Group leverages its investments in Dubai, thanks to the potential of the Emirate & constant pursuit to strengthen it international real estate status through luxuriousness & innovation “, Tabakh concluded.