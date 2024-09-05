Amazon plans $5 billion of small-ticket exports from India in 2024 in shift from China

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:27 PM

Amazon Inc plans to export about $5 billion of small-ticket items from India this year, up from nearly $3 billion in 2023, supplying markets such as the United States and Britain, a company official said, marking a shift away from China.

The move by one of the world's largest e-commerce companies underscores India's growing role in the global supply chain and reflects a broader trend among multinational corporations to diversify sourcing away from China.

Walmart Inc plans to hike its supplies from India to $10 billion a year by 2027, up from about $3 billion in 2020.

"India is naturally one of the largest sources of selection for Amazon," Bhupen Wakankar, director of global trade at Amazon, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

He said Amazon had partnered with the India's commerce ministry and trade associations to connect with thousands of small manufacturers across the country, offering products from textiles and jewellery to household items and Ayurveda products.

Such items are usually easy to post directly to customers abroad and less affected by import taxes than costlier products.

"We are investing significantly in tools and technologies to help sellers optimise their reach, enhance product discovery, and increase sales," he said, ahead of an exporters' meeting in New Delhi.