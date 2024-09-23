Al Ansari Financial Services announces interim dividend of 2.1 fils per share

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:45 PM

Al Ansari Financial Services on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2024 amounting to Dh157,500,000 equivalent to 2.10 fils per share.

The last date of dividend entitlement is September 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2024. The registry close date is September 30, 2024. The dividend distribution date will be October 16, 2024.

The approved cash dividend payment is in line with the dividend policy and as per the authorisation granted by the shareholders at the general assembly meeting held on 19 March 2024.

“We are pleased to announce this interim dividend payment to our shareholders,” said Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC. “This dividend reflects our robust financial performance and our commitment to returning value to our shareholders. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”