Air Arabia reports H1 net profit of Dh693 million

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:32 PM

Air Arabia (PJSC), the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, on Monday announced strong financial and operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2024, as the airline continued to expand its network, further solidifying its leadership position in the market.

Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh427 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2024; 7 per cent lower than the Dh459 million recorded in the same period in 2023. The airline achieved a turnover of Dh1.65 billion, marking a 19 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of last year. Between April and June 2024, over 4.5 million passengers traveled with Air Arabia Group across its operating hubs, reflecting a 19 per cent increase from the 3.8 million passengers carried in the same quarter of the previous year. The airline's average seat load factor — representing the percentage of available seats occupied — rose by 3 per cent, reaching an impressive 79 per cent during the second quarter of 2024.

In the first half of 2024 (January to June), Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh693 million, reflecting a 13 per cent decrease from the Dh801 million recorded in the same period in 2023. In the same period, the airline achieved a turnover of Dh3.19 billion, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to the Dh2.82 billion registered in the first half of last year. During this period, over 8.9 million passengers traveled with Air Arabia across its hubs, representing a 16 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. The airline's average seat load factor in the first half of 2024 remained strong at 81 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: "The solid net profit recorded in the second quarter was driven by robust passenger demand and revenue growth, underscoring the strong fundamentals of our business and the enduring appeal of our value-driven offerings to customers."