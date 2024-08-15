AI to help in boosting network efficiency

A subsea cable being laid. Image for illustrative purposes only. — FIle photo

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM

AI can boost network efficiency by 40% or more, according to a recent survey of telecom and IT engineers.

According to a study by Ciena, this efficiency comes from AI's capability to analyze and predict traffic patterns in real-time, enabling networks to dynamically allocate bandwidth where it's most needed and prevent congestion before it occurs.

AI-powered traffic and network analysis software, selected as a top strategy by 49% of respondents globally and 52% regionally (UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt), plays a pivotal role in this. “By leveraging machine learning algorithms, these tools can forecast high-traffic periods and adjust network parameters in real-time to ensure seamless data flow. Additionally, AI's predictive maintenance capabilities mean that potential issues can be identified and resolved before they impact network performance, thus maintaining high reliability and user satisfaction,” Pete Hall, regional managing director for Ciena, said.

Expanding the subsea cable network in the Middle East, specifically in the UAE and KSA, requires significant investments that are crucial in supporting global connectivity and the growing digital economy, Hall said.