AI-driven construction project management launched

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 4:41 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 4:45 PM

Zepth, a global tech startup and leader in construction management SaaS software, has announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its platform. The integration will see Zepth deploy 40 AI agents to reach an artificial general intelligence (AGI) status where its machine will have human-level intelligence — a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the Middle East and worldwide.

“Zepth stands at the forefront of the AI revolution, redefining the common-data environment with AGI-driven human-level intelligence. Our platform epitomizes intelligence, simplicity, and efficiency, designed for the modern world. Zepth’s AI-driven solutions are delivering extraordinary efficiency and precision to clients globally. The traditional Big Tech solutions, while once groundbreaking, now lag in a rapidly changing world. They are complex relics of a bygone era — no longer the best fit for today’s dynamic industry needs,” said founder Prasoon Shrivastava.

The AI Risk Manager, will harness the power of AGI, with 40 AI agents proactively identifying potential risks, collaborating with each other, carrying out likelihood and impact assessments, and assisting in mitigation plans for the identified risks, to enable project managers to make data-driven decisions. This revolutionary tool is a testament to Zepth’s commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring project success even in the most challenging environments. AGI comprises intelligent agents with human-like capabilities to carry out a range of tasks, including in construction.

Zepth is ambitiously expanding its AI ecosystem to include hundreds of specialized agents, each designed to adapt to the complex, ever-changing demands of construction management. The UAE, with its multiple government-led initiatives in smart buildings and cities, presents a strong appetite for AI-driven construction management solutions like Zepth.

“The UAE’s demonstrated track record of futuristic and innovative developments has inspired us to embrace AI as much as it has incentivized us to be a part of the region’s next growth phase,” Shrivastava said.