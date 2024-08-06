Agthia Group records 32% increase in net profit

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:37 PM

Agthia Group has reported a 32% growth in net profit for the first half of 2024.

The profit was driven by 14.7% growth in net revenue to Dh2.5 billion. robust financial results for the first half of 2024. . Excluding a one-time gain from wheat sales in the first quarter, organic revenue growth stood at a healthy 9.3%. Notably, innovations accounted for 45% of the Group’s growth in the first half of 2024.

All business segments contributed positively to revenue growth, with the snacks segment leading the way. EBITDA margin expanded by 65 basis points year-on-year to 15.1%, driven by strong performance across all segments.