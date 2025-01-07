After Jordan, Carrefour announces end of operations in Oman from January 7

The retailer, which is also a popular choice among UAE residents, announced the closure on its official Instagram and Facebook page
Photo: AFP
Carrefour, the French multinational retail giant, has officially ceased operations in Oman, the retailer said in a statement on January 7.
The company, which is also a popular choice among UAE residents, announced the closure on its official Instagram and Facebook page, stating: "As of January 7, 2025, Carrefour will cease all its operations in Oman."
The chain expressed its gratitude to customers for their longstanding support, saying, "We would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude for your continued support throughout the decades," and wished them to remain "well and healthy."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This announcement follows a similar decision made on November 5, 2024, when Carrefour confirmed it would also be ceasing its operations in Jordan.
The retailer thanked its customers for their support, adding that they "apologise for any inconvenience this decision may have caused".
Despite shutting down operations in Oman and Jordan, Carrefour, one of the world’s largest retailers with over 14,000 stores in nearly 40 countries, is pushing ahead with its expansion plans in other markets. In September 2024, the company revealed a partnership with Dubai's Apparel Group to enter the Indian market. The partnership will be aimed at North India initially, with further expansion planned across the country and the first store openings expected in 2025, the giant said.
ALSO READ: