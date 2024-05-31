ADX General Index sees largest daily rise in 5 months, local stocks gain over Dh24 billion

Following last month’s highly successful Kimberley Process intercessional meetings, I summarise some of the key moments, the progress made and what we can expect in the lead up to the KP plenary meeting in November.
UAE financial markets maintained their positive momentum on Friday for the second straight session, as Abu Dhabi's general index added 1.26 per cent and Dubai's main share index gained 0.17 per cent.
Local stocks gained more than Dh24 billion in market cap, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) seeing its largest daily rise in five months, closing at 8,862.580 pts.
The Telecommunication Index continued to lead the gains at ADX, rising 3.727 per cent, followed by the Healthcare Index which ended the session 1.424 per cent up. The Banks and Financial Services Index closed 1.2 per cent higher though FAB, the country's top lender, lost 1.530 per cent, closing at Dh11.6.
At DFM, the Financial Index lost 0.454 per cent while the Utilities Index was the best performer, closing 1.212 per cent up.
ALSO READ:
Following last month’s highly successful Kimberley Process intercessional meetings, I summarise some of the key moments, the progress made and what we can expect in the lead up to the KP plenary meeting in November.
The event attracted 115 attendees from 15 regions
This expansion marks a significant move in the firm's international outreach, following closely on the heels of its second office launch within six months since Istanbul
One Za'abeel, a mixed-use development along the Sheikh Zayed Road, is the newest landmark in the emirate's skyline
Healthcare platform pledges support to National ICV programme
Adherence to strong data practices is critical
India has already overtaken Japan, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea