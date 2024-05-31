E-Paper

ADX General Index sees largest daily rise in 5 months, local stocks gain over Dh24 billion

The Telecommunication Index continued to lead the gains at ADX followed by the Healthcare Index

By Wam

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 9:27 PM

UAE financial markets maintained their positive momentum on Friday for the second straight session, as Abu Dhabi's general index added 1.26 per cent and Dubai's main share index gained 0.17 per cent.

Local stocks gained more than Dh24 billion in market cap, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) seeing its largest daily rise in five months, closing at 8,862.580 pts.


The Telecommunication Index continued to lead the gains at ADX, rising 3.727 per cent, followed by the Healthcare Index which ended the session 1.424 per cent up. The Banks and Financial Services Index closed 1.2 per cent higher though FAB, the country's top lender, lost 1.530 per cent, closing at Dh11.6.

At DFM, the Financial Index lost 0.454 per cent while the Utilities Index was the best performer, closing 1.212 per cent up.


