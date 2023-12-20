Adnoc signs first long-term LNG heads of agreement from Ruwais low-carbon LNG project

UAE: Up to Dh5m fine, life imprisonment for violating money-laundering, terror financing laws
The country has tightened the law as part of the membership of the Financial Action Task Force
Adnoc announced on Wednesday
the signing of a 15-year heads of agreement with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd, for the delivery of at least 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The LNG will primarily be sourced from Adnoc’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of the facility’s commercial operations.
Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Adnoc senior vice president, marketing, said: “This landmark LNG agreement from our ongoing Ruwais LNG project enhances Adnoc’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and creates new opportunities for value-creation across our gas value chain as natural gas demand continues to increase. We are making excellent progress in delivering this strategic project as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition and we will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey.”
The country has tightened the law as part of the membership of the Financial Action Task Force
Government provides generous funding scheme to boost entrepreneurship
Ayshei will integrate cutting-edge features such as online auctions, virtual stores and others
Discovery marks a major development for the Southeast Asia energy landscape
MROTHE Holding seeks to transform senior care with Glanzhaus
New real estate firms seeks to launch first project at Mohammed Bin Rashid City
The merged entity would be one of the most valuable publicly listed space companies in the world by market capitalisation