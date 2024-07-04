Adnoc signs $3 billion green financing with JBIC

Whether an activity is ancillary or not would depend on case-to-case basis and would primarily depend on the main activity
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Thursday it signed a $3 billion green financing agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to help with its decarbonisation efforts.
The state-owned oil giant aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045. It also aims to cut its carbon intensity by 25% and reach zero methane emissions by 2030.
"Proceeds of this credit facility will enable ADNOC’s strategy to support a just, orderly and equitable global energy transition," Khaled Al Zaabi, ADNOC's group chief financial officer, said in a statement.
The deal marks Adnocs first green funding, he said.
In January, Adnoc said it would allocate $23 billion for decarbonisation.
