Adnoc sells 40% stake in Ruwais LNG project to international firms

Those with revenue up to Dh3 million can benefit from corporate tax exemption for the tax years ending on or before December 31, 2026
Shell, BP, TotalEnergies and Japan's Mitsui have each agreed to invest in a 10 per cent stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (Adnoc) Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.
The Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG plants, which will more than double Adnoc's LNG capacity to 15 mtpa.
Adnoc also agreed to supply Shell one mtpa of LNG from the plant, which is expected to start deliveries in 2028, as well as a supply deal for 0.6 mtpa with Mitsui, the government media office said.
The supply deals take the committed Ruwais LNG production capacity to 70 per cent, ADMO added.
Adnoc will retain the remaining 60 per cent stake in the project.
He was among the first few businessmen in the UAE who were granted Golden Visa in 2019
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated
The partnership will see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'