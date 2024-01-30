Adnoc Gas signs 10-year LNG supply agreement with Gail India Limited

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 9:54 PM

Adnoc Gas plc on Tuesday announced a 10-year agreement to supply 0.5 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to Gail India Limited, India’s leading natural gas company.

This agreement underscores Adnoc Gas’ growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market and further reinforces the relationship between the UAE and India.

This agreement follows several significant international LNG sales agreements, including those with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX), TotalEnergies Gas and Power, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), and PetroChina International (PCI), underscoring Adnoc Gas’ position as a global export partner of choice.

The world continues to witness long-term structural demand growth for natural gas, an important fuel in a just and responsible global energy transition.

Adnoc Gas remains focused on investments that will drive sustainable growth for its business, aligned with customer demand. In 2023, Adnoc Gas maintained a strong sales momentum signing several LNG agreements valued between $9.4 billion (AED34.5 billion) and $12 billion (AED44 billion), while continuing to invest domestically to position itself to meet both local and international demand for natural gas.

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of Adnoc Gas, said, “This long-term LNG supply agreement with Gail India marks a significant step forward in our commitment to continue providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to our partners and customers around the world. India continues to be a key market for Adnoc Gas, and this latest supply agreement underscores our ongoing dedication to fostering long-term partnerships that promote responsible energy consumption.”

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel, with lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.

Adnoc Gas continues to leverage opportunities arising from Adnoc’s integrated gas masterplan, which links every part of the gas value chain in the UAE, ensuring a sustainable and economic supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand.

Within the Adnoc Group’s broader Gas masterplan, Adnoc is progressing a new low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, supporting Adnoc’s accelerated Net Zero by 2045 ambition.

When completed, the project, is expected to consist of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa.