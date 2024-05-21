UAE: Company fined Dh450,000 for violating trading, investment rules

Abu Dhabi Global Market — File photo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 4:50 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 5:11 PM

An online investment and trading platform has been fined nearly Dh450,000 for offering securities without an approved prospectus, Abu Dhabi authorities announced on Tuesday.

Sarwa Digital Wealth has been ordered to pay a Dh449,881 penalty after the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) found that it violated regulations.

Prior to making an offer in the ADGM, a company should get a prospectus approved by the FSRA. A prospectus is a document that shows all necessary data that can help an investor make an informed decision.

An FSRA investigation found that Sarwa — in and around April and May 2023 — offered an opportunity to invest in securities related to a number of shares of its parent entity to its network of clients and registered users of its application. It did this by:

Distributing communications to a significant number of potential investors containing information on the terms of the offer and the securities offered, to enable investors to buy or subscribe to the offer

Maintaining a website publishing further information in relation to the offer

Engaging in further communication with potential investors to provide additional information and to facilitate subscriptions

Without a prospectus, potential investors to whom Sarwa made the offer were not provided with sufficient information about the investment. Some 144 investors subscribed to the offer and committed approximately $2.1 million, a statement said.

Besides the penalty, the FSRA has also ordered Sarwa to review its governance arrangements.