UAE: Company fined Dh450,000 for violating trading, investment rules

Portfolio includes 35 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia
An online investment and trading platform has been fined nearly Dh450,000 for offering securities without an approved prospectus, Abu Dhabi authorities announced on Tuesday.
Sarwa Digital Wealth has been ordered to pay a Dh449,881 penalty after the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) found that it violated regulations.
Prior to making an offer in the ADGM, a company should get a prospectus approved by the FSRA. A prospectus is a document that shows all necessary data that can help an investor make an informed decision.
An FSRA investigation found that Sarwa — in and around April and May 2023 — offered an opportunity to invest in securities related to a number of shares of its parent entity to its network of clients and registered users of its application. It did this by:
Without a prospectus, potential investors to whom Sarwa made the offer were not provided with sufficient information about the investment. Some 144 investors subscribed to the offer and committed approximately $2.1 million, a statement said.
Besides the penalty, the FSRA has also ordered Sarwa to review its governance arrangements.
Acknowledging the violation, Sarwa reportedly reversed all committed subscriptions upon being informed of the FSRA’s concerns.
The company also agreed to settle penalty immediately, so it was able to avail of a discount. A further reduction was given in recognition of the regulatory action taken by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
The FSRA’s investigation was conducted in close coordination with the DFSA, which investigated a related licensed firm in the Dubai International Financial Centre.
“This enforcement action demonstrates the FSRA’s robust regulatory approach to its regulatory framework, ensuring investor protection is of paramount importance and making sure all regulated entities maintain high standards of conduct," said Emmanuel Givanakis, chief executive officer of the FSRA.
Portfolio includes 35 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia
Scheme empowers young entrepreneurs in dubai’s thriving startup ecosystem
Compound annual growth rate of the Mena e-commerce industry has grown by 25% from 2018 until 2023
Partnership will allow TerraPay to capitalise on expand its presence in the UAE
Revenue growth driven by a 17.5% growth in volume and a 5.1% increase in pricing
GCC nations uniquely positioned to take advantage of new opportunities, says report
The UAE had earlier tightened real estate investment rules and asked property agents, brokers, and law firms to report cash transactions worth Dh55,000 and above
Family-owned conglomerate committed to nurturing the development of Emirati workforce