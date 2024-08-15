AD Ports Group completes Tbilisi Dry Port acquisition to become majority owner

The new hub is strategically positioned between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea, at the heart of the Middle Corridor, and integrates multiple facilities. — WAM

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:17 PM

AD Ports Group on Thursday announced the completion of the acquisition process of the Tbilisi Dry Port, which sees the Group become the majority owner with a 60% stake.

The state-of-the-art, rail-linked, and custom bonded intermodal logistics hub, in Georgia — scheduled to be operational this October — further strengthens the Group's role in connecting Asia and Europe, via the Middle Trade Corridor, linking manufacturing centres in Western Asia to the consumer markets of Eastern Europe, by efficiently leveraging a network of sea and dry ports across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Türkiye.

Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi, regional CEO, AD Ports Group, said: "We are delighted with the completion of the Tbilisi Dry Port acquisition. The agreement highlights AD Ports Group's commitment towards strengthening global supply chains, and we recognise the growing influence of the Middle Corridor on global trade. We are fully focused on successfully operating this important logistics hub, which enhances connectivity between Western Asia and Eastern Europe, and positions AD Ports Group at the forefront of global trade. This is the latest in a number of strategic international investments by AD Ports Group to advance economic growth, job creation and mutual benefit."

The new hub is strategically positioned between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea, at the heart of the Middle Corridor, and integrates multiple facilities including a container freight station, warehouses and a car storage park. Serving as a crucial point of entry, exit, and regional transit, it accommodates manufactures, shippers and consignees moving containers, vehicles and various goods for distribution and storage. The project has direct westward railway links to Türkiye and Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi, further connecting European Black Sea ports in Bulgaria and Romania.