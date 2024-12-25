AD Ports Group completes restructuring of Noatum Group assets

AD Ports Group today announced the completion of the biggest restructuring in its corporate history, integrating the assets of recently acquired Noatum Group into its existing business structure.

The integration of Barcelona-based Noatum Group, a vertically integrated provider of global logistics services with activities in 32 countries and 16 terminals in Spain, is designed to leverage Noatum's international brand equity and solidify AD Ports Group's corporate structure while pursuing its international expansion strategy.

Under the new business structure, Noatum's corporate head office in Spain has been integrated into AD Ports Group's existing and new business verticals.

The Maritime operating unit of Noatum Group has been fully integrated as a new business segment into SAFEEN Group, which has been renamed as Noatum Maritime.

The former Noatum Terminals operating unit has also become a component of the newly established Noatum Ports, leveraging Noatum's international reputation. Noatum Ports will manage the existing and future international port operations of AD Ports Group.

Noatum Logistics had already previously assumed day-to-day responsibility for AD Ports Group's Logistics Cluster business in July 2023 after the Noatum acquisition was completed.

The restructuring of Noatum into AD Ports Group, which now has 33 terminals and activities in more than 50 countries, has led to operating efficiencies and synergies that are supporting the Group's international growth strategy. The cross-selling efforts, new products and solutions development, penetration of new geographies, and enhanced synergies, are helping solidify AD Ports Group's position as a leader in maritime and logistics solutions, as well as a prominent trade enabler.