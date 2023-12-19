Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Energy announces major gas discovery in South Andaman, Indonesia

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 3:42 PM

Mubadala Energy, the international energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday announced a significant gas discovery from the Layaran-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 100km offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Mubadala Energy is the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC and this is the first deep water well operated by the company, drilled to a depth of 4,208 meters in 1,207 meters water depth.

The well encountered an extensive gas column with a thickness of over 230 metres in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir. A complete data acquisition including wireline, coring, sampling and production test (DST) were conducted. The well successfully flowed over 30mmscf/d of excellent gas quality.

With an 80 per cent working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy is the largest net acreage holder in the area. In line with company’s gas-biased strategy, the positive outcome from the Layaran-1 discovery will de-risk multi-TCF of prospective gas resources in the area, providing the foundation for future organic growth and additional exploration drilling activities in 2024.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO, Mubadala Energy, said: “With our strategy to expand our gas portfolio to support the energy transition, this development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story. This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security. We are proud to have achieved this by leveraging our world class technical and operational capabilities.”

This new confirmed discovery is the second consecutive successful well for Mubadala Energy in the Andaman area, coming after the success of Timpan-1 in Andaman-II, which itself came after success at Cengkih-1 in our SK320 in Malaysia. These discoveries add material contingent volume and provide a platform for continued growth for Mubadala Energy in the region.