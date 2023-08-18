Abu Dhabi: Response Plus H1 net profit jumps 29% to Dh26.6 million

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 6:09 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Response Plus Holding, one of the leading providers of on-site emergency and healthcare services in the country, has registered a 29 per cent rise in net profit in the first six months of this year.

According to the half-year results, Response Plus net profit hit Dh26.6 million compared to Dh20.6 million in the same period of 2022. The group reported Dh168.7 million worth of revenues, compared to Dh162.7 million in the same period of 2022, recording a 4 per cent year-on-year growth.

“Our performance during the first half of 2023 strongly depicts our determination to drive and sustain growth at all levels,” Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO, said.

The growth in both, revenues and profits, can be attributed to the group’s firm commitment towards sustainability, cost optimisation, and increased efficiency and productivity across the organisation.

“In addition to our robust financial results, we have planned on extending our world-class services to new beneficiaries by partnering with key players in different industries,” Dr Raghavan noted.

Response Plus has a fleet of more than 350 ambulances, over 1,600 healthcare workforce, and more than 260 on-site clinics, and offers services covering about 300 international events a year.

Also, Saudi Response Plus Medical (Saudi RPM) — a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding successfully launched Response Plus Medical Complex (RPMC) in Dammam as the first specialised private occupational healthcare centre in the Kingdom.

“We are determined to take our performance to new heights in the second half of the year, with even better results,” Dr Raghavan added.

In September 2021, Response Plus Medical (RPM) was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and is currently also listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company.

