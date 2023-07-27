Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank net profit up 61% in first half

Revenue for H1 2023 improved by 50% to Dh4.3 billion

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank headquarters. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 6:21 PM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a growth in net profit of 61 per cent for the first half of 2023 to Dh2.3 billion from Dh1.4 billion in H1 2022, reflecting a consistent trend of strong growth. Net profit for Q2 2023 reached Dh1.2 billion with 68 per cent growth versus Q2 2022.

Revenue for H1 2023 improved by 50 per cent to Dh4.3 billion compared to Dh2.8 billion last year due to excellent income diversification mix and strong growth across all business segments and products. Funded income grew by 75 per cent to Dh2.9 billion vs Dh1.7 billion in the corresponding period of last year, driven by higher volumes and better margins. Non-funded income grew by 14 per cent to reach Dh1.3 billion in H1 2023 versus Dh1.2 billion in the corresponding period of last year driven by 15 per cent growth in fees and commissions.

Cost to income ratio was managed down with an improvement of seven percentage points to 33.9 per cent versus 40.9 per cent in the corresponding period. This was predominantly driven by growth in Income and enhanced productivity.

Impairments grew 62 per cent to Dh369 million for the first half of 2023. The provision coverage of non-performing financing (including collaterals) improved by 4.7 percentage points to 128.4 per cent.

Total assets increased 28 per cent to reach Dh182 billion, driven by 18 per cent growth in gross financing and 22 per cent growth in investments.

Customer deposits rose 31 per cent to reach Dh150 billion versus Dh115 billion in H1 2022 driven mainly by 14 per cent growth in Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) despite the high-rate environment with CASA now comprising 66 per cent of total deposits.

ADIB maintained a robust capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.82 per cent and a total Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.65 per cent. The bank’s liquidity position was healthy and comfortably within regulatory requirements, with the advances to stable funding ratio at 78.0 per cent and the eligible liquid asset ratio at 21.8 per cent.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said: “We have benefited from strong deposit inflows and grew our market share by attracting approximately 96,000 new customers to ADIB in the first half of 2023 emphasising the strength of our brand!”

“Our business pipelines are healthy and asset quality is resilient. The record return on equity of 25 per cent demonstrates the significant improvements we have made in our operations and business including investing in our digital transformation,” said Nasser Abdulla Al Awadhi, ADIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer.