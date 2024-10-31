Abu Dhabi firms to launch tokenized US Treasuries fund

Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi firms Realize and Neovision Wealth Management have launched an investment vehicle that will buy units of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on US Treasury bills and convert these assets into digital tokens that can be held, traded and transferred on a blockchain.

The fund is called Realize T-BILLS Fund and it will buy BlackRock's iShares and State Street's SPDR, tokenise units from these ETFs, and incorporate them within the fund, Dominik Schiener, co-founder of technology company Realize, told Reuters in an interview. It hopes to grow to a $200-million fund.

Realize will tokenize the units of the T-BILLS Fund, while Neovision will manage it.

Tokenized Treasuries are a growing segment of the crypto market, with a market capitalization of $2.4 billion on public blockchains, primarily Ethereum, according to data platform rwa.xyz.

They are effectively digital tokens created on a blockchain and backed by U.S. government debt, and issued both by blockchain-native firms and traditional institutions, notably BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.

In March, BlackRock launched its first tokenized fund called BUIDL on the Ethereum blockchain, investing 100% of its assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills and repurchase agreements or repos. The BlackRock fund has a current market cap of $530 million.

