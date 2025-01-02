Abu Dhabi: ADGM slashes commercial licence fees by over 50%

Photo: Wam file

Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, on Thursday said it had revised licence fee from January 1, 2025, to make it more attractive and accessible for various enterprises.

The regulator said fee has been cut by 50 per cent or more and will apply to non-financial and retail businesses within the ADGM jurisdiction.

For the non-financial category, initial registration fees have been reduced from $10,000 to $5,500, while annual licence renewal fees are reduced from $8,000 to $5,000.

In the retail category, initial registration fees are reduced from $6,000 to $2,500. Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from $4,000 to $2,000.

These fee revisions align with the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transition period, which ended on December 31, 2024, and apply across ADGM’s jurisdiction, encompassing Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

The updated fee structure follows extensive consultations conducted in 2023 with ADGM’s business community, focusing on jurisdictional expansion and enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on this feedback, the Registration Authority (RA) undertook a comprehensive review to ensure the new structure meets the needs of ADGM’s evolving commercial landscape while supporting a seamless transition for its expanding business segments.

“The revised fee structure reflects our commitment to supporting businesses within ADGM’s thriving jurisdiction. By significantly reducing fees for non-financial and retail categories, we aim to cultivate a vibrant and efficient business ecosystem, reinforcing ADGM’s position as a leading international financial hub,” said Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the CEO of ADGM RA.

With the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transitional period on December 31, 2024, fee exemptions previously available to qualifying non-financial and retail businesses have now been discontinued.

The updated fee schedule also includes adjustments for other categories. In the financial category, initial registration fees increased from $15,000 to $16,700, with annual renewals rising from $13,000 to $16,200. In tech startups category, fees adjusted from $1,000 to $1,500 for both new registrations and renewals. Additionally, a $300 data protection fee will continue to be applied across all categories at the time of new registration and annual renewal in the new fee schedule.