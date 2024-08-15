Abu Dhabi adds 30 new activities to freelancer licence

Some 41.5 per cent of the new firms that joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce operated in the trade and repairing services sector
Thirty activities have been added to the freelancer licence in Abu Dhabi, authorities announced on Thursday.
Based on the advisory released by the Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added), the activities will cover areas like:
The freelancer professional Licence allows experts and skilled individuals to offer their services to organisations, institutions, companies, and individuals.
To obtain the licence, the applicant must have experience in a specific field or industry or have earned an academic or professional achievement in that field. Added has previously established a regulatory framework, work regulations, and general requirements for the freelancer professional licence.
The licence can also be acquired through the TAMM app.
As many as 1,013 licences were issued over the past year for various freelance activities, said Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, executive director of the ADBC.
"We remain committed to continuing our efforts to provide a supportive and vibrant environment for innovation and to enhance the contribution of professionals to economic growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investments,” he said.
