AARK Developers appoints Atlas Foundations as enabling contractor for RAK project

AARK Developers has officially appointed Atlas Foundations Co LLC as the enabling contractor for their flagship project, Sora Beach Residences, an Dh4 billion luxury beachfront project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This appointment marks a key milestone in the development of the UAE’s ultra-luxury lifestyle resort destination.

Conceptually designed by the world-renowned Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, Sora Beach Residences will feature fully furnished residences with unobstructed sea views and over 1,000 feet of private beachfront. The development integrates modern architectural sophistication with the natural beauty of Al Marjan Island, strategically located just 4 minutes by walk from the upcoming Wynn Resort and Casino.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers, stated: “Sora Beach Residences embodies our vision of shaping ultra-luxury living with unparalleled innovation and design excellence. Partnering with Atlas Foundations Co. LLC, renowned for its precision engineering and sustainable practices, ensures a foundation that reflects the strength of our ambitions. Together, we are crafting a timeless icon of elegance and sustainable luxury on Al Marjan Island.”

Atlas Foundations Co LLC, a leading UAE-based contractor specializing in advanced piling and foundation solutions, has a proven track record of delivering exceptional groundwork for iconic developments, including projects in Dubai Marina and several large-scale industrial complexes across the UAE. The company is renowned for its expertise in deep foundation engineering, ground improvement, and sustainable construction methods. Commenting on the partnership, Murtaza Abbas (Managing Director & Partner) and Amir Abdullah (Head of Dept. Contracts & Business Development) of Atlas Foundations Co LLC, remarked: “We are proud to collaborate with AARK Developers on Sora Beach Residences, a project that aligns with our ethos of delivering engineering excellence. Al Marjan Island represents the future of luxury and sustainable development in the UAE, and we are excited to contribute to this visionary project by laying a foundation that supports its grandeur.” Valued at Dh4 billion, Sora Beach Residences establishes itself as a hallmark of ultra-luxury and sustainable living on Al Marjan Island. The development’s focus on luxury lifestyle and cutting-edge engineering reflects the region’s growth as a hub for premium real estate investment.

The partnership between AARK Developers and Atlas Foundations Co LLC underscores the alignment of expertise, vision, and a shared commitment to enhancing Al Marjan Island’s reputation as a destination for unparalleled luxury. Construction is expected to move swiftly with Atlas Star’s advanced piling technologies and ground stabilization techniques.