800 industrial establishments in Ajman during first half of 2024

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 5:36 PM

The total memberships of the ACCI reached 19,372 during the first half of 2024, and the total number of certificates of origin reached 22,693 certificates, data showed.

Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), commended the developments in the economic sector in the emirate and the attention and follow-up it receives from the wise leadership.

He said that enhancing the competitive business environment, investment climate, and propelling economic development came at the top of the directions of Ajman Vision 2030.

Furthermore, he stressed that the ACCI seeks to achieve the emirate's directions and objectives aimed at encouraging and facilitating investment, creating a favourable environment for business, developing the volume of trade, and developing entrepreneurship, start-ups and small and medium enterprises.