Trendships: The future of friendships

Nada Enan, Head of Communications at Meta for the Mena region.

When was the last time you sent a meme to a friend or shared a Reel that instantly made you think of someone special? Instagram has evolved far beyond its roots as a photo-sharing app, transforming into a space where connections are made through short videos, messages, and shared experiences.

In a recent interview with BTR, Nada Enan, Head of Communications at Meta for the Mena region, shared insights into the platform's latest initiative — Trendships. This concept captures the essence of modern friendship in the digital age, where sharing relatable content and meaningful moments has become the new form of communication. From sending a meme to a friend during a stressful day to bonding over a viral video, Trendships is about the little things that keep us connected, even from a distance.

In this conversation, Enan explains how Instagram has adapted to changing user behaviours, creating a space for deeper connections and fostering a community where people are more than just followers — they’re part of a larger cultural dialogue. Through Trendships, Instagram has redefined how we engage with each other, proving that the power of a shared laugh or a thoughtful DM can go much further than just entertaining content.

How did you come up with the Trendships concept?

The idea of Trendships came from how I, and those around me, connect on Instagram. It's funny how you can go ages without talking to someone, yet still feel connected—sending memes, reacting to Reels, or dropping random DMs. It’s an unspoken way of saying, “Hey, I’m still here!” without needing a full conversation. These small moments have become a big part of how we connect today. Instagram has evolved with these changes, especially since Reels launched four years ago. Video content now accounts for 60 per cent of time spent on the platform. According to our research, much of that time is spent sharing fun, relatable content through DMs. Over 3.5 billion Reels are reshared every day, whether it's a friend sending a meme or a group chat buzzing with the latest trends in sports, movies, or fashion. This shows how DMs have become a space for deeper connection and meaningful conversation. That’s how Trendships was born — a blend of “friendships” and “trends”. It’s how people use playful or emotional content to stay close to loved ones, express feelings, and navigate cultural trends. With this campaign, we want to show that Instagram is more than just content — it’s about creating meaningful moments that bring culture and connection together.

What's the special relationship between DMs and why has it been growing in popularity?

Human connection has always been about shared experiences, but in the digital age, those moments have taken on a new form. The act of sharing relatable content in DMs has evolved into a powerful and unique form of social communication. Instagram coined “Trendships” to describe this phenomenon, where people exchange content that resonates with them – be it relatable memes, comedic sketches, inspirational reels, or heartfelt posts.

DMs have become a space for nurturing intimate connections and expressing thoughts or emotions in a quick, impactful way. It’s more than just a message – it’s a meaningful interaction that lets people stay connected and engaged with those they care about. It’s a way of saying, “Hey, I am thinking of you” or “I know you, and I know what you like." It could be as simple as sending a funny meme as a “virtual cheer up” to a loved one who has been having a stressful day or just sharing a relatable reel with someone you met while travelling.

This underscores the growing importance of social platforms in our daily lives, transforming how we engage with and build our communities. What sets “What’s Your Trendship” apart from other campaigns?

“What’s Your Trendship” is the heart and soul of Instagram — it’s how we stay connected, share a laugh, and vibe with the latest trends. Trendships is the magic of staying close even when you are miles apart or sparking conversations with old friends. It’s truly universal in nature, people from all age groups and all backgrounds are a part of it.

Beyond personal connections, this phenomenon fosters a sense of community. By sharing content that reflects our humor, values, or interests, we participate in a larger cultural dialogue, connecting with others over shared experiences, even if it’s just through a laugh in the DMs. It’s not just a campaign; it’s a high-five to how we connect and keep it real in today’s world. So, next time you share that Reel on DMs, just remember—you’re part of the Trendship squad!

How do you see the digital landscape in the Middle East evolving over the next few years, particularly in terms of social media usage and trends, and how will this inform Meta’s strategy in the region? The global rise of video content has reshaped social media engagement — Reels alone are played over 140 billion times daily, with 3.5 billion reshares. In the Middle East, we expect continued growth in short-form video and private sharing like DMs and Stories for more intimate content exchange. Generative AI is transforming how creators produce content, offering tools like real-time translations and advanced editing, lowering barriers and empowering creators across the region. This allows for high-quality, culturally resonant content that reaches broader audiences. There's also a strong entrepreneurial spirit, particularly among young people and small businesses using platforms to grow brands, sell products, and connect globally. Creators are increasingly focused on brand authenticity, ethical collaborations, and new tools to manage their digital ventures. Our priority is fostering authentic connections, allowing users to express themselves creatively. By combining AI advancements with user-friendly tools, Instagram enables people to share unique perspectives and engage globally. We aim to help regional creators bring their visions to life, driving personalization and inclusivity, and democratizing content creation. Ultimately, AI will continue shaping the region’s digital landscape, unlocking new ways for people to create and engage globally. With the rise of short-form video content and new features like Reels, how is Meta planning to stay ahead of these trends and ensure its platforms remain the go-to choice for users in the Middle East? Staying ahead of the curve means staying in tune with our community’s needs and consistently innovating to enhance their experience. With the rise of short-form video content, Reels has become one of our fastest-growing features globally and in the Middle East. We’re doubling down on tools that empower people to create engaging, high-quality content—from advanced editing tools to features like Trial Reels or Broadcast channels that help creators experiment or connect with their audience, to generative AI like Meta AI that is expanding to more markets and will soon be available in the Middle East on all our apps. It’s about giving content creators the freedom to express themselves in a variety of ways and ensuring their followers have an engaging, safe and positive experience every time they use our platforms.

