Tech On Your Sleeve

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM

The digital revolution is now at our fingertips—or rather, on our wrists, in our ears, and even on our faces. No longer confined to pockets and desktops, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. Gone are the days when a watch simply told the time or a pair of glasses helped us see better. Wearable technology, once the stuff of science fiction, is the new reality. From fitness trackers and smartwatches to AR glasses and EarPods, smart wearables offer a plethora of functions beyond simply telling time. These clever devices, worn on or close to the body, have revolutionised how we monitor our health, stay connected, and interact with the world around us.

This is indeed the age of wearable tech, where innovations in miniaturisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and bio-integration are reshaping our daily lives. While heart and step trackers continue to be widely used, the market has evolved significantly, offering a wide array of options tailored to diverse preferences and requirements. From fitness enthusiasts to tech aficionados, the range of available wearables now caters to a broad spectrum of individuals with varying needs and interests.

A Growing Market

The smart wearables market in the UAE is growing at an unprecedented pace, driven by a tech-savvy population and an increasing focus on health and wellness. According to recent market reports, the demand for smart wearables in the region has seen a double-digit growth rate, with predictions indicating a continued upward trajectory.

The wearable technology market in the UAE reflects the nation's tech-savvy culture, positioning it as a key player in the Middle East's technological landscape. The popularity of wearable gadgets like fitness trackers, smartwatches, and augmented reality (AR) glasses has surged in recent years, bolstered by advancements in battery life, integration of 5G technology, and enhanced health monitoring capabilities. With one of the world's highest GDP per capita rates, the UAE's affluent population demonstrates a strong inclination towards purchasing high-end wearable technology, particularly luxury items such as AR devices and premium smartwatches.

According to the ‘United Arab Emirates Wearable Technology Market Overview, 2028’ report by Bonafide Research, the UAE wearable technology market exceeded $280 million in value in 2022. The country's popularity as a travel destination further fuels this market, attracting tech-savvy tourists eager to acquire cutting-edge devices. This demand not only caters to affluent locals but also enhances the availability of upscale wearables tailored to both functional and aesthetic preferences. In the UAE, wearables are increasingly seen not just as practical tools but as fashionable accessories that reflect personal style.

Health and Fitness at the Forefront

One of the most significant impacts of smart wearables is their role in promoting a healthier lifestyle. Fitness trackers and smartwatches, equipped with heart rate monitors, sleep trackers, and step counters, have become essential tools for fitness enthusiasts. They provide users with real-time data, enabling them to monitor their health metrics and achieve their fitness goals.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, highlights the burgeoning popularity of smart wearables in the UAE: “The consumption pattern of consumer habits in the UAE market has been witnessing impressive double-digit and sometimes triple-digit growth in our eco category. The UAE boasts a metropolitan lifestyle that is not only advanced but also highly health conscious. When categorising the primary drivers behind the market's growth and demand, health emerges as the foremost focus among several factors,” he says.

Peak Yin, Country Manager at Huawei CBG UAE.

“The emphasis on health and wellness has led to greater demand for devices that can monitor vital statistics, track fitness goals, and provide health insights,” says Peak Yin, Country Manager at Huawei CBG UAE, in an exclusive interview with BTR. “For instance, the HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 offers comprehensive fitness tracking and personalised workout suggestions, encouraging users to stay active and reach their fitness goals.”

"In addition to fitness tracking," Yin continues, "features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and stress management tools in our wearables empower users to make informed decisions about their health." He notes that integrating these devices into daily routines has resulted in tangible lifestyle improvements, including increased physical activity, enhanced sleep patterns, and improved time management.

In discussing Huawei's latest advancements in wearables, Yin underscores the significance of enhanced health monitoring technology: “Huawei wearables are equipped with the newly upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.5 health indicator monitoring technology, which enhances precision and efficiency in analysing workout performance and daily health in the most scientific and intelligent way possible. It incorporates a multi-channel signal enhancement algorithm rooted in deep Huawei-exclusive AI learning, ensuring the most accurate heart rate readings possible.” He further notes the appeal of these products to the tech-savvy population in the UAE. “Products like the HUAWEI Watch GT4 and HUAWEI Watch 4 Pro Space Edition are popular due to their innovative features, sleek design, and seamless integration with other smart devices on both Android and iOS.”

Bigger dials. More sports modes. Imagine a smartwatch that not only notifies you of incoming calls but also allows you to manage them directly from your wrist. Typically, you get notified of a call and tap the watch screen to answer via connected earphones. But what if your smartwatch offered full Bluetooth calling functionality? A device that lets you make and receive calls entirely through your wristwear?

Arjun Batra, Country Manager of Xiaomi UAE.

Xiaomi remains committed to leading this evolution by continuously innovating and delivering cutting-edge technology to meet the diverse needs of consumers. One notable trend is the shift from basic fitness bands to more sophisticated smartwatches. Users are seeking devices that offer comprehensive health and fitness tracking, combined with advanced functionalities such as extensive sports modes. “The trend of upgrading from fitness bands to smartwatches is becoming increasingly evident, with larger screens being a significant trend,” says Arjun Batra, Country Manager of Xiaomi UAE. Key features like Bluetooth calling, a wide variety of sports modes, and weeks-long battery life are becoming essential in the smart wearable market.

“Smart wearables enable users to better understand their physical condition and encourage healthier eating, sleeping, and exercise habits. Xiaomi has brought Bluetooth calling to entry-level smartwatches and supports over 150 sports modes. Even in less noticeable but crucial areas, Xiaomi is investing significantly, such as being the first to introduce a linear resonant actuator for a dedicated vibration experience,” added Batra.

Personalization is Key

In today's data-rich world, wearable technology is evolving beyond one-size-fits-all solutions. With an increasing emphasis on personalised experiences driven by artificial intelligence (AI), these devices are set to revolutionise how we monitor and manage our health. Modern consumers want insights that cater specifically to their individual needs and preferences. They want to know more than just their average heart rate or daily step count. They seek detailed analyses such as calorie intake and burn, as well as in-depth metrics like skin temperature variations and sleeping patterns. AI plays a pivotal role in this transformation. By continuously learning from user data, wearables can adapt and provide increasingly accurate recommendations. Samsung continues to lead the way in digital health innovation, striving to simplify health and wellness experiences through cutting-edge technology. Central to this effort is Samsung's BioActive Sensor, a revolutionary component designed to provide users with comprehensive, personalised, and accurate health insights. "At Samsung, our commitment to innovation is evident in every aspect of our wearable and hearable devices, particularly in their advanced AR-driven health features," remarks Fadi Abu Shamat. This year, Samsung takes another leap forward by integrating AI into its offerings, setting new benchmarks in health monitoring technology. A standout example of Samsung's latest advancements is the introduction of the enhanced BioActive Sensor, debuting in the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. This updated sensor features an array of LEDs meticulously arranged for optimal performance, ensuring more precise health measurements than ever before. The BioActive Sensor goes beyond basic health metrics, offering groundbreaking capabilities such as Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) detection. AGEs levels, known to correlate with diabetes and other health risks, are now accessible directly from the watch, empowering users to make informed daily health decisions. Furthermore, Samsung's latest sensor promises improved accuracy in monitoring heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels, and other vital measurements. The Next Wave: Innovations Driving the Future The future of wearables is indeed brimming with exciting possibilities, driven by several emerging trends that promise to redefine the market. One of the most intriguing developments is the convergence of wearables with artificial intelligence (AI). In the realm of smart wearables, the future appears immensely promising for UAE consumers, marked by a surge of innovative trends and technologies. “We anticipate that wearable devices will become even more integrated with users' lifestyles, offering enhanced health monitoring, AI-driven insights, and seamless connectivity with other smart devices. In the realm of wearable technology, Yin highlights another exciting trend: 'The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into wearables.' This convergence promises to redefine user experiences across various industries. “At Huawei, we are excited about the possibilities and are committed to leading the way in developing innovative solutions that will transform how consumers interact with technology and manage their health and wellness,” shares Yin, emphasising Huawei's commitment to pioneering transformative solutions. "Fadi echoes this sentiment stating, “Needless to say, we observe that the wearables segment, both globally and specifically in the UAE, is increasingly stable and poised for double-digit growth over the next five years. We anticipate a rising demand for more personalized, AI-enabled experiences. This personalised analysis is crucial in an era marked by diverse nationalities, habits, and cultures, where each consumer expects AI to tailor and analyse their lifestyle and consumption habits.” “Through our market study, we've identified a growing consumer demand for lightweight wearable devices that seamlessly integrate into daily life and complement the overall ecosystem,” added Fadi. Batra, expresses enthusiasm about Xiaomi’s advancements in smartwatches, stating, "The introduction of larger screens, enhanced accuracy in sports modes, improved connectivity, deeper integration with smart ecosystems, personalised user experiences, and the addition of children's smartwatches capable of independent calling all underscore Xiaomi's commitment to continuous innovation and progress in the smartwatch industry."

