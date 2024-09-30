Setting the Financial Management Standards High

Shabeer VHM, Accounting Manager

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:47 PM

In the UAE’s fast-paced and ever-evolving business environment, effective financial management is vital for maintaining competitiveness and compliance. As companies navigate local regulations and strive for financial stability, the complexities introduced by corporate tax and VAT can be daunting. SJS Accounting stands out as a leading partner in this journey, offering expert financial services designed to meet the unique needs of businesses across the region.

The Role of SJS Accounting

SJS Accounting is at the forefront of financial management excellence, built on a foundation of deep expertise and a personalised approach. With years of experience and a portfolio of over 1,000 businesses, including numerous international clients, SJS has established itself as a trusted partner for financial management. The firm’s core services encompass tax compliance and comprehensive financial health maintenance. Catering to a wide array of sectors, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations, SJS’s tailored solutions ensure companies stay compliant and financially robust. Their extensive industry experience enables them to provide customized services that address the specific challenges of corporate financial management in the UAE.

Understanding Taxable Income

The UAE Corporate Tax Law introduces a framework for determining Taxable Income, which starts with calculating accounting income — the net profit or loss for a specific tax period. This calculation relies on financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) or IFRS for SMEs. For businesses using the cash basis of accounting, taxable income is derived from their income and expenditure statements. SJS Accounting simplifies this intricate process, ensuring businesses accurately compute their taxable income while adhering to legal requirements. By deducting day-to-day operational expenses, known as revenue expenditures, from the revenue earned, SJS helps clients determine their accounting income. However, not all recognised expenses are deductible for corporate tax purposes; non-deductible expenditures must be added back to the accounting income.

Provisions, Bad-Debts, and Write-off: A Strategic Approach

The treatment of provisions, bad-debts, and write-offs is a crucial aspect of corporate tax that requires careful attention. SJS Accounting offers strategic guidance in these areas, ensuring businesses comply with regulations while optimising their financial health. A provision is recognised when a past event creates a legal or constructive obligation, with a probable outflow of resources, and the amount can be reliably estimated. Under corporate tax law, provisions recorded in compliance with IFRS or IFRS for SMEs are deductible if they meet the deductibility criteria. If a provision is reversed in a subsequent tax period, there is no adjustment required; the reversal is treated as taxable income when the credit is recorded in the financial statements. Bad-debts arise when receivables are deemed uncollectable. Businesses may either make a provision for the bad-debts or write-off the receivable entirely. When done in compliance with IFRS, bad debt expenses are deductible when determining taxable income, as long as they align with the Corporate Tax Law. Should a bad-debt be recovered at a later stage, the recovery is treated as taxable income in the period it is recognised. SJS ensures businesses carefully manage these elements of their financial statements, minimising risks and maximizing compliance. Navigating a Changing Financial Landscape The UAE’s financial environment is undergoing significant changes, with new regulations such as corporate tax and VAT reshaping business financial strategies. This evolving landscape requires businesses to adapt not only to comply with new rules but also to strategically manage their finances to support sustainable growth. SJS Accounting plays a pivotal role in guiding businesses through these changes. Their expertise extends beyond mere compliance, offering strategic insights to optimise cash flow, enhance financial transparency, and improve overall financial planning. By handling complex aspects of tax filings and financial statements, SJS enables businesses to concentrate on their core operations and growth initiatives. As the regulatory environment evolves, SJS ensures that businesses are well-prepared to face new challenges and seize opportunities. Their proactive approach and comprehensive range of services help businesses maintain financial stability and leverage regulatory changes for long-term success. Conclusion In the UAE’s rapidly changing financial environment, having expert guidance is crucial for navigating the complexities of financial management. With a deep understanding of local regulations and a strong commitment to client success, SJS Accounting is recognized as a leading provider of financial services in the region. Their tailored approach and extensive knowledge ensure businesses remain compliant, financially optimised, and ready to tackle future challenges.

