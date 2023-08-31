Redefining The Future Of Foldable Smartphones

The fifth-generation smartphone offers a smooth and seamless software experience, surpassing even that of Android tablets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 stands out as an exceptional folding phone tablet with impressive features. It is a lighter, slimmer, and better version than its predecessors.

Samsung’s engineering team has worked its magic to reduce the thickness and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 considerably as the new model is 10 grams lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 253 grams. The foldable features a hinge that allows the phone to close completely without any gaps, and the crease along the screen's fold is less noticeable. The design is sleek and futuristic with dual OLED screens and a well-proportioned size.

The Z Fold 5 boasts a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal foldable OLED display, both with high resolutions and supporting a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with ample RAM for smooth performance and multitasking.

The camera configuration has been improved, with five cameras delivering superior image quality. The foldable device features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 10MP front-facing selfie camera, and a 4MP camera beneath the folding screen for video calls. The image quality is further enhanced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Considering the power-hungry nature of foldable devices, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that provides ample power for approximately 48 hours between charges. Additionally, it supports fast charging capabilities, allowing users to quickly charge their device and get back to their tasks without significant downtime.

It's worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come with a charging brick, so users will need to use their own to access fast charging speeds.

The foldable smartphone is made using recycled materials and is set to receive five years of software updates from its release. Samsung also offers trade-in and recycling programmes for older devices.

The starting price for the device is Dh6,799 for the 512GB variant and Dh8,149 for the 1TB variant. The device offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB and it is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream. Two more options — Blue and Gray — are also available if the buyers place order directly to Samsung.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 represents a significant leap forward in smartphone technology. With its innovative design, impressive display, enhanced performance, remarkable camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, this device sets the benchmark for future foldable smartphones.

Specifications

• Main screen: 7.6in QXGA+ 120Hz Amoled flexible display

• Cover screen: 6.2in HD+ 120Hz Amoled

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

• RAM: 12GB

• Storage: 256, 512GB or 1TB

• Operating system: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

• Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto;

10MP and 4MP selfie cameras

• Connectivity: 5G, dual sim, esim, USB-C, wifi 6E, NFC,

Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS

• Water resistance: IPX8 (1.5 metres for 30 minutes)

• Dimensions folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm

• Dimensions unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm

• Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

• Battery: 4,400 mAh

• Weight: 253g

PROS

> A smartphone plus tablet

> Phone-like outside screen

> Fantastic tablet screen

> Great battery life

> Water resistance

> Gap-free when closed

> Lighter than its predecessor

> Powerful multitasking abilities

CONS

• No major update

• Extremely expensive

• Thicker than a normal phone

• No dust resistance

• Costly to repair

• No charging cable

