Is Hydrogen the Next Big Thing in the Race for Zero-Emission Cars?

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM

In recent years, the global battle against climate change has surged to the forefront as one of the most pressing challenges of our time. With governments worldwide unveiling ambitious pledges to slash carbon emissions, the imperative to transition towards sustainable energy sources has become paramount for businesses and industries across the spectrum. Among these sectors, the automotive industry stands prominently, with its recent focus on electrification marking a pivotal shift in the pursuit of greener transportation solutions.

Amidst the buzz surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) and the flurry of legislative actions aimed at curbing vehicle emissions, another type of zero-emission vehicle has quietly emerged: the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle. While EVs have dominated headlines, hydrogen cars offer a distinct approach to emissions reduction, emitting only water vapor as they glide along the road. From their distinct fueling infrastructure to their efficiency and range capabilities, hydrogen cars present a compelling alternative to traditional internal combustion engines and battery-powered EVs. Despite their similarities to EVs, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles possess unique characteristics that set them apart and contribute to their relative rarity in today's automotive landscape.

What exactly is a hydrogen car and how does it work?

A hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle (HFCV) operates using an electric motor, similar to that found in battery-electric cars. However, instead of relying on a large, heavy battery, it utilises a fuel-cell stack. This stack facilitates a process where pure hydrogen (H2) combines with oxygen (O2) from the air, generating electricity to power the vehicle's wheels and producing only water vapor as a byproduct. Essentially, a fuel-cell vehicle functions as a series hybrid, which is why it's occasionally referred to as a fuel-cell hybrid electric vehicle (FCHEV).

While scientists technically categorise hydrogen as an energy carrier rather than a fuel, for HFCV drivers, this detail is largely inconsequential. They simply refill their vehicles' carbon-fiber high-pressure tanks at hydrogen fueling stations, which bear a striking resemblance to conventional gas stations. Moreover, the refueling process is swift, typically taking just five minutes, mirroring the convenience of refueling at a conventional gas station.

Spearheading sustainable mobility

Nobuyuki Takemura, Chief Representative of the Middle East and Central Asia Representative Office at Toyota Motor Corporation.

In the wake of intensified efforts to combat carbon emissions across the Middle East, companies are undergoing significant transformations in their operational strategies. Amid the automotive industry’s collective efforts toward a carbon-neutral future, Toyota has positioned itself as a driving force for sustainable mobility both globally and within the region. At the forefront of Toyota's innovative approach is the utilisation of hydrogen as an energy carrier in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs). Nobuyuki Takemura, Chief Representative of the Middle East and Central Asia Representative Office at Toyota Motor Corporation, elucidated Toyota's ground-breaking strategy, stating, “Toyota is realising its vision to creating mobility for all through a multi-pathway approach, which addresses diverse usage needs, economic conditions, energy availability, and infrastructure readiness in each market, ensuring that no one is left behind. This multi-pathway approach encompasses the introduction of eco-friendly powertrains, such as Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), and Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV). By embracing this multi-pathway approach, every player in the consumer and commercial market plays an immediate role in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.”

One tangible outcome of Toyota's relentless pursuit of research and development is the ground-breaking Mirai FCEV. “We at Toyota strive to introduce a wide range of green mobility technologies to the Middle East, including our hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the Mirai, that was launched globally in 2014. This vehicle set a Guinness World Record by travelling 1,360 km on a single tank of hydrogen, with a three-to-five-minute fill-up time and zero-emissions,” Takemura added. Powered entirely by hydrogen, the new-generation Mirai offers a 100 per cent electric driving experience. It is not just a zero-emission vehicle, but it goes beyond zero by cleaning the air.

South Korean Automaker Hyundai, too, is accelerating the transition towards hydrogen with a slew of initiatives. Hyundai's proactive promotion of hydrogen fuel cell technology marks a significant step towards addressing the pressing issue of carbon emissions. By continuously expanding its lineup of heavy-duty fuel cell and battery-powered trucks and buses, the company is tackling the challenge head-on, with hydrogen playing a central role in its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company is making substantial investments in advancing hydrogen mobility technologies. This dedication is evident in Hyundai's collaboration with the BEEAH Group, a partnership that has led to the deployment of the first hydrogen-powered truck in the UAE, the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck. Furthermore, the brand’s collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has resulted in the provision of two hydrogen fuel cell buses—the ELEC CITY and UNIVERSE—marking significant progress in advancing transportation technology in the region.

Suliman AlZaben, Director at Hyundai UAE

Suliman AlZaben, Director at Hyundai UAE, expressed confidence in the pivotal role of hydrogen mobility in shaping the market's future and establishing a sustainable transportation ecosystem. “These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to embracing and leading the hydrogen revolution, echoing the UAE's ambitious National Hydrogen Strategy 2050. I am confident that hydrogen mobility will play a crucial role in our market, setting a strong foundation for a sustainable transportation ecosystem."

Fuel cell electric vehicles FCEVs, akin to electric vehicles, utilise an electric motor to propel the wheels, resulting in zero emissions from the tailpipe. However, unlike electric vehicles, FCEVs do not rely on plug-in recharging; instead, they generate electricity onboard by combining hydrogen and oxygen through an electrochemical process, yielding electrical energy and water. Owners refuel with hydrogen gas, found at conventional gas stations. While some businesses and governments view FCEVs as a potential means of reducing carbon emissions, the technology and infrastructure remain in nascent stages of development. To gain a better understanding, here are few pros and cons for the technology.

PROS

Almost Zero Emissions: Hydrogen fuel cells produce no greenhouse gas emissions, unlike fossil fuel sources, thereby reducing pollution and improving air quality as a result.

Versatality: Hydrogen can be produced from various sources, including natural gas, biomass, and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. This versatility in production methods can help reduce dependency on fossil fuels and promote the use of renewable energy for transportation.

Fast Refueling: Refueling a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is much quicker compared to recharging an electric vehicle. It takes only a few minutes to fill up a hydrogen tank, similar to the time it takes to refuel a gasoline-powered car, offering greater convenience to consumers.

No Noise Pollution: Hydrogen fuel cells, unlike other renewable energy sources like wind power, do not generate noise pollution. Consequently, vehicles powered by hydrogen, akin to electric cars, operate much more quietly compared to those utilising conventional internal combustion engines.

CONS

Cost: Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are currently more expensive than their gasoline or electric counterparts. The high cost of fuel cell technology, coupled with the limited scale of production, results in higher sticker prices for consumers, limiting market penetration.

Limited Stations: One of the most significant barriers to the widespread adoption of FCVs is the lack of infrastructure. Building hydrogen refueling stations requires substantial investment, and currently, the infrastructure is limited, mainly concentrated in select regions.

Storage: The storage and transportation of hydrogen pose greater complexities as compared to fossil fuels, necessitating additional costs to be factored in when considering hydrogen fuel cells as a source of energy.

The bottom line: Are hydrogen cars the fuel of the future?

The future of transportation is increasingly being scrutinised through the lens of sustainability, with hydrogen cars emerging as a potential solution. These vehicles offer a promising alternative to traditional gasoline-powered cars, as they emit only water vapour and produce zero harmful emissions. However, challenges such as infrastructure development and production costs remain significant hurdles. Car makers have been conducting experiments with hydrogen fuel cell and combustion technologies for several years, aiming to unlock the potential of the universe's most abundant resource for powering vehicles. Despite some advancements, progress has been notably slow in comparison to the rapid development seen in battery electric vehicle technology. Thus, while hydrogen cars hold great promise into a cleaner automotive future, their widespread adoption and integration into mainstream transportation systems depend heavily on overcoming these obstacles.

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com