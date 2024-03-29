Gabetti Middle East: Blending Sophistication with Luxury

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 2:56 PM

Dubai's real estate market has experienced consistent growth over the past year, with no indications of slowing down. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including the rising expatriate population, recent policy changes such as adjustments to the Golden Visa requirements for real estate investors, and the overall expansion and diversification of Dubai's economy.

Dubai has become an increasingly attractive destination for investors, with Italians emerging as one of the top five nationalities making substantial investments in the region. Capitalising on shifting trends, Gabetti Middle East has marked a significant moment as the first Italian real estate brokerage group in the UAE, with a primary focus on real estate agents and investors keen on exploring the potential and advantages of the local residential market. With a specialisation in providing comprehensive guidance across all facets of the real estate industry, the company's strength lies in the seamless integration and coordination of the distinct expertise of its professionals, with a focus on key areas such as consulting, valuation, management, brokerage, credit and insurance mediation.

Ross Bellantoni, CEO of Gabetti Middle East.

What truly sets Gabetti apart is its strategic approach to investment. A noteworthy aspect of its operations is that 40 per cent of the apartments sold are reintroduced to the market within a span of two years, potentially yielding capital gains of up to 30 per cent. The remaining 60 per cent are strategically leased out for either short-term or long-term durations, ensuring steady returns for investors. "The opening of our new office marks another significant milestone for our operations," Ross Bellantoni, CEO of Gabetti Middle East, told BTR in an exclusive interview. "As the premier Italian real estate agency in the region, we actively engage with investors from various nationalities who are interested in Dubai's property market. Despite being established for less than two years, we have already achieved notable results, facilitating the purchase and sale of nearly 200 apartments valued at approximately 40 million euros. With the addition of our new offices in 2024, we anticipate doubling our turnover, from 1.6 million euros to over 3 million euros,” Bellantoni said.

Gabetti Middle East, in collaboration with Gabetti Property Solution and its network of real estate agencies in Italy, manages the buying and selling of newly constructed apartments by various Emirati developers. The market, as mentioned by Bellantoni, is in a state of continual expansion. “Our clients, predominantly middle-class Italians, opt to invest in off-plan apartments, knowing that they can count on a solid investment," stated Bellantoni. “Over the past year, we've observed a staggering 90 per cent surge in new real estate projects Increasingly, we're facilitating the sale of entire blocks of apartments within within futuristic urban projects, with properties being swiftly snapped up within days, often without investors ever setting foot in Dubai. This trend is poised for further growth in the upcoming years. Dubai is unquestionably the city of the future for investment,” he said.

The Italian company today collaborates with a range of developers, including Ellington Properties, Binghatti, Sobha, Damac, Aldar, and Rak Properties, to provide primarily newly constructed studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments. It not only facilitates transactions in property buying and selling but also effectively manages over 100 properties under lease.

The first real estate brokerage group has already managed the purchase and sale of nearly 200 apartments, amounting to a transaction value of approximately 40 million euros, with 28 transactions occurring in 2023 alone. Looking ahead to 2024, the Emirati group aims to double its turnover from 1.6 million euros to surpassing 3 million.

