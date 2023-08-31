Fuelling The Future Of Auto Repair

Torque360 simplifies the tasks of both auto repair shop owners and service providers by offering a user-friendly software platform.

Torque360, a new startup revolutionising the auto-repair industry, plans to explore the Middle East and Africa market and set up its base in Dubai to cater to the rising demand from the vehicle owners in the region, its top official says.

Salman Sarwar, Founder and Chief Executive of Torque360, said the US-based startup received a remarkable response since its inception and now it is time to expand into international markets starting with Dubai.

“Yes, Torque360 plans to introduce its concept in Dubai and the broader GCC region. The company sees an opportunity to serve the auto-repair industry in this dynamic market,” Sarwar told BTR during an exclusive interview.

With the demand for auto-repair services on the rise, the new startup aims to provide a convenient and reliable solution for vehicle owners to get their cars back on the road faster than ever.

Sarwar, who has five years of experience in auto-repair space, said gone are the days of wasting time making phone calls or visiting multiple mechanics to schedule an appointment.

“Our user-friendly mobile application allows customers to book appointments with just a few clicks, saving them valuable time and ensuring a hassle-free experience. We understand that convenience is key, which is why we offer a seamless repair service,” he said.

Sarwar, who previously served another successful startup RepairDesk as Chief Operating Officer, said the growth of the Middle Eastern automotive industry has led to an increased demand for auto-repair services.

“As more vehicles are on the road, there's a greater need for maintenance and repairs. This is where Torque360, an auto-repair workshop management system, comes in. Torque360 aims to address the challenges that workshops face in managing their business efficiently.

“You can do anything you set your mind to. Just take that first step with a positive attitude and strong belief. Don't be afraid to try, because you won't know unless you do,” he said.

What are you building and who benefits most from it?

We've designed state-of-the-art management software tailored solely for auto repair businesses. Our primary objective is to assist auto repair and patronise owners, spanning various vehicle types such as cars, RVs, motorcycles, trucks, and flush specialised services like automobile detailing, wrapping, tyre, wheel care, and quick lubes.

How does this concept work? What is all about?

Torque360 is a complete software for auto repair and tire shops. It makes running the daily tasks easier, makes things work better, and helps the business grow.

Most auto repair shops are small or medium-sized, and they don't have access to affordable tools that can help them get bigger. Our achievement is creating a solution that helps manage and grow these businesses. That's why we call our software a 360° solution for auto repair and tires. It's easy to use and has all the important features.

Using our software, we've cut repair time by 40 per cent, something our team is really proud of. Mechanics can now quickly find problems and fix them fast, impressing their clients and raising industry standards. By putting everything needed in one place and helping with marketing, Torque360 empowers auto-repair shops to succeed.

How does this startup work for a service provider or vehicle owners?

We're here to assist individuals who operate auto-repair shops, whether they're focused on cars, RVs, motorcycles, trucks, small engines, or specialised services like auto detailing, wrapping, tire services, wheel services, and quick lubes. Our platform offers a complete solution, spanning across different sectors of the automotive industry.

Currently, about 65 per cent of all the auto-repair businesses consist of small and medium shops, which don't have access to an economical yet high quality all-in-one software that can help them with the growth of their business.

Torque360 simplifies the tasks of both auto-repair shop owners and service providers by offering a user-friendly software platform. This includes tools for managing appointments, tracking inventory, processing payments, communicating with customers, and more. Through the integration of essential features, our software empowers service providers to efficiently manage their operations, improve customer relationships, and foster business growth.

How did you drive the idea for Torque 360?

While serving as the COO at RepairDesk, I studied the auto-repair industry and recognised the struggles that smaller auto-repair shops face in getting effective management tools. To simplify operations and support underserved parts of the industry, I came up with the idea for Torque360, a complete shop management solution. Our software directly addresses the challenges that auto-repair shop owners encounter and enhances their overall management practices.

Why is now the right timing for your startup?

Currently, about 65 per cent of all the auto-repair businesses consist of small and medium shops, which don't have access to an economical yet high quality all-in-one software that can help them with the growth of their business. Currently the global market size is $800 billion, and it is expected to hit $1,200B by 2028.

What are your competitors and how do you claim that your platform is better?

Our competitors in the market include companies like Mitchell1, ShopWare, shopmonkey, AutoLeap, and AutoFluent. However, we stand out from the competition for several reasons:

Affordability: We offer the lowest price compared to our competitors, making our platform accessible to a wider range of businesses.

User-friendly: Our platform is designed to be easy to use, ensuring that even those without extensive technical expertise can navigate and benefit from its features.

Exceptional support: We provide 24/6 customer support, ensuring that our users have assistance whenever they need it.

Built-in CRM: Our software comes with a built-in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly.

Relevant experience: With a strong background in repair SaaS, we understand the unique needs of the auto repair industry.

Smooth data migration: We offer assistance with data migration, making it easier for businesses to transition to our platform.

Review management: Our software includes tools for managing customer reviews, helping businesses maintain a positive online reputation.

Robust accounting: Our platform offers powerful accounting features, enabling businesses to manage their finances effectively.

Moreover, our platform boasts several unique and useful widgets that our competitors lack. These include Advanced Digital Vehicle Inspections, Custom Inspection Templates, Purchase Order Management, Invoice Editor, Quick Checkout/Counter Sale, Nexpart integration, and Campaigner for effective marketing campaigns.

Do you have a plan to explore other developing markets such as Pakistan?

Definitely, Torque360 sees the promise in markets like Pakistan where the car-repair industry is big. Our software is super easy to use, which makes it perfect for auto repair shops in countries like Pakistan. Even if people aren't familiar with using software, they can still benefit from it for their business.

Automobiles repair is a huge market. Does your platform cover all segments of automobile repair?

Absolutely, Torque360 is designed to cover almost all segments within the automobile repair industry. It caters to auto repair, RV repair, motorcycle repair, truck repair, small engine repair, auto detailing and wrapping, as well as tyre, wheels, and quick lubes businesses. This comprehensive approach ensures that various segments of the industry can benefit from its features.

What marketing strategies have worked for you?

Raising awareness is key. If people don't know about their problems and solutions, they won't consider our software. So, we use SEO and informative content to educate mechanics through blog posts. This builds trust, leading to more users. Now, we're adding videos, podcasts, and social media to reach even more people.

What’s the best specific piece of advice you have for other entrepreneurs?

Welcome adaptability with open arms. I often emphasize: "The only constant in this world is change". Business environments transform constantly, and those who adjust thrive. So, be willing to fine-tune your methods. Flexibility forms the bedrock of resilience, empowering you to tackle obstacles and seize unexpected chances.

5 Reasons behind Startup

> Competitors raised $150m investment in last 2 years which validates this market

> Commitment of 200+ California-based customers form tyres and wheels and auto repair shops

> Next round of fund-raising is planned for July 2024 in the wake of rising demand

> Global auto repair market is expected to hit $1,200b by 2028

> Torque360 team has previously been part of successful startup such as Repair DesK

