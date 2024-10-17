Du laying a solid foundation for future growth and innovation

This edition of Gitex, du spotlights its enhanced service portfolios— du Business, du Tech, and du Infra.

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, is evidently laying a solid foundation for future growth and innovation by successfully leveraging its investments in key technology sectors like 5G, fiber deployment, and IT/network infrastructure, its top official says.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said du’s overarching strategy indicates a clear ambition for significant growth in the years to come.

“The emphasis on innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth highlights du’s determination to not only lead in the digital market but also to achieve notable growth throughout 2024,” Al Hassawi told Khaleej Times during an interview at Gitex Global.

“Given the strong financial results in first half of 2024, coupled with the company’s strategic investments and plans, stakeholders can anticipate a continuation of this upward trajectory for the rest of the year. The focus remains squarely on driving innovation, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and realising sustainable growth, leveraging the technological advancements and strategic initiatives that have set du apart in the current fiscal year,” he said.

Based on du's strategic direction and financial performance, he said the company is evidently laying a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.

“With a 7.6 per cent increase in revenue and a 46.3 per cent surge in net profit in second quarter of 2024, du has successfully leveraged its investments in key technology sectors like 5G, fiber deployment, and IT/network infrastructure,” he said.

Al Hassawi said this edition of Gitex, du spotlights its enhanced service portfolios: du Business, du Tech, and du Infra. These services are carefully crafted to assist key government agencies and businesses in navigating their digital transformation journey, aiming for a seamless and impactful transition into the digital era,” he said.

He said central to du’s appearance at Gitex Global 2024 is the formation of strategic collaborations across a spectrum of sectors including government, technology, healthcare, education, and environmental organisations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said du’s overarching strategy indicates a clear ambition for significant growth in the years to come.

“These partnerships are crucial in fostering innovation and digital transformation. du collaborates with global technology leaders to drive progress towards a smart, sustainable, and connected future. As a digital enabler, it offers advanced 5G, AI, and ICT solutions, positioning itself as a key partner in the UAE's evolving digital scene.”

Highlighting sub-brands

Du has introduced two new operating sub-brands to accompany its well-established du Business: these are du Tech and du Infra. Until now, du Business has provided the digital backbone for enterprises, helping them to navigate through their digital transformation journeys effectively.

Enter du Tech, the primary enabler for digital transformation across the UAE through advanced technologies. Its strategic focus encompasses vital sectors such as the government, large enterprises, and SMEs.

“Du Tech is equipped with an array of services including data center solutions, hybrid cloud strategies, cybersecurity, IoT implementations, AI integrations, and blockchain applications. The sub-brand is geared towards ensuring that its clients embrace a future that is sustainable, secure, agile, and efficient, fully aligned with the UAE's innovative aspirations,” Al Hassawi said.

Moreover, du Infra has been configured to ensure a smooth and secure transfer of data, optimising network operations for diverse entities, including business and governmental agencies, as they adapt to the evolving digital ecosystem. It provides robust network infrastructure and services, enabling organisations to innovate and operate with heightened reliability and efficiency.

“Du Infra's role is centered around offering secure and trusted network solutions that are critical for smooth operations, particularly for those businesses that are at the threshold of digital exploration and transformation.”

Both sub-brands are designed to fortify du’s position as a full-spectrum digital transformation partner, contributing to the UAE's technological advancement and reaffirming the nation's commitment to establishing a leading digital economy.

ICT outlook

Al Hassawi said current trends feature the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and autonomy across industries.

“There's a marked shift towards sustainable solutions, with electrification and renewables gaining traction, reflecting global movements towards eco-friendly energy sources. The deployment of 5G networks is facilitating the Internet of Things (IoT), propelling advancements in smart cities and industrial efficiencies by offering robust connectivity.

“Concurrently, the escalating complexity of cyber threats has elevated cybersecurity as a critical area, necessitating advancements in protective measures. The ICT sector is rapidly evolving, driven by trends like cloud adoption and data center growth. These advancements necessitate innovative solutions to protect data against increasing cyber threats, emphasizing the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and encryption technologies. These trends — AI, sustainability, 5G/IoT convergence, and cybersecurity — are defining the rapidly evolving landscape of the ICT sector, signaling a future of greater efficiency, connectivity, and security.

“This observable trend of increasing reliance on 5G technology mirrors the broader consumer migration towards adopting 5G as both the infrastructure expands, and the availability of compatible devices grows. It also stresses the imperative for telecom operators like du to persist in the proactive expansion and enhancement of their networks. Given the technological advancements and the evolving consumer expectations, the continuous upgrading of the network infrastructure is essential for delivering the high-quality, high-speed, and reliable connectivity that users demand in today's digital era.

Innovative solutions

Al Hassawi said the Gitex Global features du’s innovative solutions across various sectors. “Attendees can look forward to exploring demonstrations such as autonomous racing cars, digital avatars, and cutting-edge ICT solutions,” he said.

Highlights include "4.0 Digitalisation with Gen AI," aimed at transforming the manufacturing sector; "Smart Things Pro for Business," enhancing operational efficiency in corporate environments; and "CISCO Silicon One," which sets a new benchmark in bandwidth routing for AI/ML applications. These showcases align with du’s commitment to providing comprehensive, scalable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of agriculture, education, cloud technologies, and AI, he said.

5G network coverage

Al Hassawi said du has successfully completed its extensive 5G network rollout, achieving a remarkable coverage that spans across 99 per cent of the UAE's population.

“This vast network encompasses crucial and densely populated areas including major airports, hotels, malls, residential communities, tourist attractions, government buildings, metros, and labor camps nationwide,” he said.

The 5G rollout by du is viewed as an evolution rather than a one-time project, with efforts persistently underway to extend coverage further. This includes incorporating new developments and ensuring the implementation of the latest connectivity infrastructure throughout the UAE. Presently, 40 per cent of terminals within du’s network are 5G-enabled, and notably, these terminals account for approximately 70 per cent of the mobile traffic on the network. “Due to their capacity to support high-bandwidth applications, these devices facilitate significantly faster speeds and reduced latency when compared to their predecessors,” he said. To further refine network efficiency and user experiences, he said du is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. “These innovations will streamline network operations, allowing for predictive maintenance that pre-emptively addresses potential issues. Enhancements in customer services will also be realized with the delivery of personalised offerings, setting a new standard in service customisation,” he said. Strategy for 6G Al Hassawi said du is spearheading advancements in telecommunications with the progression towards the deployment of the 5.5G (5G Advance) Network. “This move signifies a commitment to elevating network capabilities and performance through strategic technological enhancements. The network's expansion, which incorporates additional carriers, is poised to unlock ultra-high-speed capabilities, potentially reaching up to 10 Gbps.” In addition, he said du is incorporating AI and machine learning for network optimisation, with network slicing to provide tailored services, especially for IoT applications. “The strategic transition towards cloud-native core networks is essential to du's forward-looking strategy. Modern infrastructure significantly improves the network's scalability and flexibility as well as boosting the resource management efficiency. Edge computing deployment aligns with the goal of reduced latency, ensuring data is processed close to end-users. This enhances the performance of applications that require real-time processing capabilities, delivering an improved user experience.” Oracle partnership Al Hassawi said du partnered with Oracle to introduce the first-of-its-kind Hyperscale Sovereign Cloud and Sovereign AI Services for UAE government entities. “By using Oracle Alloy, du will provide over 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services powered by AI GPU, ensuring compliance with data sovereignty requirements in the UAE.” This partnership, he said, will significantly benefit the public sector by offering secure, efficient, and agile cloud services and AI capabilities, tailored to meet the UAE's digital sovereignty frameworks. It supports rapid deployment of AI-powered applications, aligning with the UAE's strategy for artificial intelligence and digital transformation. “This enhances operational efficiency and security while fostering innovation, positioning the UAE as a leader in technological advancement and digital sovereignty.” Looking ahead, he said du aims to continue this momentum, leveraging its financial stability and strategic investments to drive further expansion and innovation. “The company’s focus on enhancing its 5G network, investing in digital services, and prioritising customer experience aligns well with the broader objectives of the UAE's digital transformation agenda. By introducing more cost-effective bundled offerings and forging strategic partnerships, du is clearly positioning itself as a customer-centric, dynamic player in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape,” Al Hassawi concluded.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com