Discover the top 10 'Detour Destinations' Set to Revolutionise Tourism in 2025

As travel continues to evolve, travellers are increasingly seeking unique experiences beyond the usual tourist hotspots. In response, Expedia has unveiled its annual Unpack '25 report, highlighting the emerging trend of Detour Destinations—lesser-known locales that offer a refreshing escape from the crowds while still being accessible from major cities.









Here are the top 10 Detour Destinations for 2025, perfect for travellers looking to enhance their journeys:

Reims, France - Just a short trip from Paris, Reims is famed for its exquisite Champagne houses and stunning Gothic architecture, making it a delightful day trip or weekend getaway.

Brescia, Italy - Nestled near Milan, Brescia boasts a rich history and stunning Renaissance architecture, along with the serene beauty of Lake Garda.

Cozumel, Mexico - A scenic detour from Cancun, Cozumel offers pristine beaches, world-class snorkelling, and vibrant local culture, perfect for a tropical escape.

Santa Barbara, California, USA - Just a couple of hours from Los Angeles, Santa Barbara is known for its Mediterranean-style architecture, beautiful beaches, and wine country.

Waikato, New Zealand - Located near Auckland, Waikato is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, including the famous Hobbiton movie set and stunning natural parks.

Girona, Spain - This charming city, a short train ride from Barcelona, features well-preserved medieval architecture and a picturesque old town, ideal for leisurely exploration.

Fukuoka, Japan - A vibrant city located south of Tokyo, Fukuoka is famous for its delicious ramen, beautiful parks, and friendly atmosphere.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Just a quick drive from Dubai, Abu Dhabi is rich in culture and luxury, offering attractions like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Krabi, Thailand - Located south of Phuket, Krabi is celebrated for its stunning limestone cliffs, beautiful beaches, and outdoor adventures, perfect for nature lovers. Canmore, Alberta, Canada - A beautiful detour from Calgary, Canmore offers breathtaking mountain scenery, outdoor activities, and a charming town atmosphere, ideal for adventure seekers. Unpacking 2025 with Expedia As part of the Unpack '25 initiative, Expedia analyzed travel data and insights from 25,000 travellers, revealing that 49 per cent of UAE travellers are likely to explore these Detour Destinations on their next trip. This trend reflects a growing desire for unique experiences away from crowded tourist sites. “Expedia continuously works to blend technology with travel, making journeys simpler and more enjoyable. The Unpack report is our opportunity to reflect on what travellers are seeking and how our partners are innovating,” said Rehan Asad, Vice President of Global Markets at Expedia. “From this year’s trends, I’m eager to visit some Detour Destinations for my next vacation.”

With this exciting focus on detours, travellers can look forward to discovering hidden gems that promise enriching experiences, while still enjoying the convenience of being close to major urban centres. For more insights on these destinations and others, be sure to check out Expedia's full report.