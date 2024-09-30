Designing a Greener Tomorrow

Nirav Shah, Founder and MD at Creative Lab Interiors & Contracting LLC.

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:21 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:56 PM

In today's rapidly evolving construction landscape, the significance of sustainable practices in interior fit-out procurement cannot be overstated. The demand for healthier and more responsible spaces is driving industry leaders to adopt innovative strategies that prioritise sustainability. This article explores effective approaches, highlighted by a recent event that gathered professionals and thought leaders to discuss the future of procurement in the interior fit-out sector.

A Pivotal Event for Industry Leaders

On September 27, JW Marriott Marina Dubai hosted a key event organised by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) and Creative Lab Interiors and Contracting LLC. This gathering attracted industry leaders, professionals, and dignitaries, all eager to discuss the latest trends and best practices in the interior fit-out procurement sector.

Raman Nathani, Procurement Director and Chairman of the CIPS Dubai Branch

A highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “The Future of Interior Fit-Out Procurement: Trends and Best Practices.” Esteemed panelists included Chirag Naik, Associate Design Director, Wanders Werner Falasi Consulting Architects; Toni Issa, Managing Director- Middle East CBRE; Chashmi Soni, Co-Founder and Design Director, Creative Lab Interiors and Contracting LLC, and Ayomiku Williams, Director — Story and Experience, Expo City Dubai. The discussion was moderated by Deepika Rastogi.

“Through this event, the CIPS Dubai branch aims to underscore the critical role of sustainable sourcing in mitigating the environmental impact of the construction and fit-out industry, which accounts for approximately 38 per cent of global CO2 emissions. We anticipate that participants will gain a deeper understanding of the risks associated with sustainable sourcing practices, including hiring a right talent," he said.

Notable dignitaries included philanthropist Juhi Yasmeen Khan, Known Philanthropist; Abdullatif Albitawi, Director of the Emirates Green Building Council, and Lemuel Marcelo, Market Lead — Middle East & Africa, Apleona Middle East.

As the UAE continues to experience significant growth in construction and interior design, discussions emphasise the necessity for procurement professionals to remain agile and innovative.

Rethinking Materials for Sustainability

One impactful strategy discussed at the event was the importance of rethinking materials used in interior fit-outs. By choosing responsibly sourced options like sustainable wood and low-VOC paints, businesses can significantly reduce waste while creating healthier environments. This approach not only benefits clients but also showcases a genuine commitment to sustainability that resonates throughout the industry.

Nirav Shah, Founder and Managing Director at Creative Lab Interiors & Contracting LLC, said the future of interior fit-out procurement lies in our ability to integrate sustainability into every facet of our projects.

"By prioritising responsible materials and energy-efficient designs, we not only enhance the spaces we create but also uphold our commitment to the environment. Educating our clients about these sustainable choices is crucial; it fosters trust and encourages them to embrace green solutions. Together, we can drive meaningful change in our industry, ensuring that our projects contribute positively to both society and the planet.”

"Sustainable procurement is more than just a word, it is call for action by the procurement leaders, a plea for help and a question: Can you be the change? The most crucial step is to fully comprehend what sustainable procurement entails and how to include it in the procurement process. While many people think that sustainability simply has to do with climate control measures that affect warming temperatures and ecosystem threats, the desire to cut emissions and climate justice, goes far beyond this. Ethical procurement, green procurement, and social procurement are the three key components of a sustainable buying strategy," he said.

Chashmi Soni, Co-Founder and Design Director at Creative Lab Interiors and Contracting LLC, said: "Sustainability in interior design is the future we must build today. It's about creating spaces that reflect harmony between modern living and the environment. By using renewable resources, minimising waste, and incorporating energy-saving technologies, we design for longevity and health."

"Our approach ensures that every project is both beautiful and responsible, a reflection to the fact that thoughtful design can lead to a more sustainable world," she said.

Chashmi Soni, Co-Founder and Design Director at Creative Lab Interiors. Ethical Workforce Practices In his presentation at the event, Nirav highlighted the essential role of sustainability in fostering social responsibility, particularly through ethical workforce practices. He emphasised that prioritising employee well-being not only enhances integrity within organisations but also builds long-lasting trust with clients. When team members feel valued and supported, their contributions significantly improve project outcomes and elevate client satisfaction. By focusing on these core principles, companies can create a more sustainable and effective working environment Another key focus of the event was the role of energy efficiency in sustainable procurement. Participants gained valuable insights into how designing spaces that maximise natural light, implement efficient HVAC systems, and utilize smart energy solutions can significantly reduce operational costs while also minimising their carbon footprint. The event highlighted the tangible advantages of integrating sustainability into interior design, allowing attendees to understand how these practices can lead to both environmental benefits and enhanced client satisfaction. Nirav further focussed on the importance of partnering with subcontractors who are committed to sustainable practices. He noted that conducting regular audits and establishing clear standards is crucial for ensuring that every link in the supply chain aligns with sustainability values. Moreover, fostering collaboration with clients is essential; by educating them on sustainable options—such as renewable energy solutions, water-saving fixtures, and green building certifications—trust is built, and overall project sustainability is enhanced. Leading by Example Internally, companies should cultivate a sustainable culture by leading by example. Initiatives like going paperless, minimizing energy consumption, and promoting work-life balance contribute to a company culture that resonates with clients and employees alike. When choosing fit-out partners, evaluating their experience, commitment to sustainability, technological proficiency, and project management skills is crucial. These criteria ensure that projects are completed efficiently while making a positive contribution to the environment and society. Strong partnerships can lead to innovation and streamlined processes, resulting in successful outcomes for all stakeholders involved.

Overall, the recent event served as a vital platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration within the interior fit-out sector, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable future. By embracing these strategies, professionals can navigate the complexities of procurement while contributing positively to the environment and society, ultimately meeting the growing demands of clients and the industry.