Cryptos: Navigating a new era under Trump

With Donald Trump back in the presidency, the political landscape is shifting dramatically, and the implications for the cryptocurrency market are profound and multifaceted. While the interplay between politics and finance is not new, Trump's unique approach to governance could reshape the regulatory framework, investor sentiment, and the overall trajectory of digital currencies.

Despite the opportunities for growth and innovation, experts warn that the inherent volatility and risks in the cryptocurrency space must not be overlooked. Stakeholders will need to navigate this evolving environment carefully, keeping a close eye on political developments and their effects on digital currencies.

The coming years are poised to be a critical juncture for cryptocurrencies. The industry's adaptability to the changing political climate will ultimately determine whether it thrives or merely survives.

Analysts at VanEck, including Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Asset Research, and Patrick Bush, Senior Investment Analyst, have published predictions for the cryptocurrency market in 2025. They forecast that the ongoing crypto bull market will reach a mid-term peak in the first quarter and achieve new highs by the fourth quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) may reach approximately $180,000, while Ethereum (ETH) could trade above $6,000. Following this initial peak, a 30 per cent pullback in Bitcoin is expected, with altcoins potentially experiencing declines of up to 60 per cent during market consolidation over the summer. However, a recovery is anticipated in the autumn, with major tokens regaining momentum and reaching previous all-time highs by year-end.

Trump’s election has already provided a significant boost to the crypto market, particularly through the appointment of crypto-friendly leaders to key positions. Notable appointments include Vice-President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams, and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. These appointments signify an end to the previous administration's anti-crypto policies, such as the systematic debanking of cryptocurrency firms, and establish a framework positioning Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

The narrative surrounding cryptocurrencies has become increasingly complex, characterized by regulatory crackdowns in major markets and an unexpected embrace of digital currencies by political figures like Trump. Major cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, continue to dominate the market, buoyed by institutional investment and greater integration into traditional financial systems. Meanwhile, Ethereum's transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism has matured, driving innovations in decentralised applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Emerging sectors, including AI-driven tokens and meme coins, are captivating a new wave of investors, showcasing the diversity and dynamism of the cryptocurrency landscape.

Bitcoin experienced a remarkable 150 per cent rally in 2024, establishing itself as one of the year's top performers. This surge can be attributed to three bullish factors: regulatory optimism, an improved macroeconomic environment, and heightened investor enthusiasm. Analysts predict that Bitcoin's upward trajectory will continue in 2025, with prices potentially reaching between $200,000 and $250,000. The fixed supply of 21 million coins ensures scarcity, a crucial driver of its price rise to over $100,000 in 2024. Moreover, Bitcoin's resilience amid regulatory scrutiny and market volatility has solidified its status as the cornerstone of the crypto economy.

Historically, Bitcoin has reached new highs every four years in its bullish cycles since 2017, with gains of 2,300 per cent and 1,700 per cent followed by corrections of 70 per cent to 80 per cent. Since Trump's victory, the prices of Bitcoin and other digital assets have surged. However, his goodwill within the cryptocurrency industry suffered when he and his wife launched meme coins, a move critics argue undermines efforts to legitimize digital assets by appearing as an opportunistic cash grab.

The cryptocurrency industry, feeling unfairly targeted by the Biden administration, invested heavily to support Trump's campaign, hoping for his assistance in integrating crypto into mainstream financial systems. Trump has pledged a lighter regulatory touch and appointed pro-crypto officials to key government positions.

Despite initial enthusiasm, the launch of the Trump meme coin faced skepticism, experiencing a spike to over $70 before plummeting, particularly after the announcement of Melania Trump's own meme coin. As of recent reports, Trump's meme coin traded around $45, while Melania's was approximately $4.

In the UAE, a favourable business environment and access to venture capital are expected to spur a surge in crypto startups. Experts predict that innovative projects focusing on decentralized financial services, NFTs, and blockchain solutions tailored to local and regional markets will emerge. The UAE is likely to continue refining its regulatory framework to align with global standards while maintaining its competitive edge, possibly through collaborations with international regulatory bodies.

Regulation remains a significant factor influencing the cryptocurrency landscape. Trump's previous administration was characterized by a laissez-faire approach across various sectors, including technology and finance. However, rising concerns about fraud, scams, and security within the crypto space have led many experts to anticipate a more structured regulatory framework in the coming years.

“Trump’s return could usher in a more business-friendly regulatory environment,” says Dr. Lisa Chen, an economist specializing in digital currencies. “However, we may see a push for stricter measures to protect consumers, especially following high-profile market collapses.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are expected to maintain scrutiny over cryptocurrencies. Trump's potential appointments to these regulatory bodies will be pivotal in shaping the landscape. If he selects pro-crypto candidates, it could foster innovation and investment; conversely, appointing regulators with a more cautious approach could stifle growth.

Michael Rosen, a financial analyst, emphasizes the importance of balancing innovation and security: “If Trump embraces technology, a boom could follow; if not, we may face a regulatory clampdown that deters investment.”

Investor sentiment, which can fluctuate dramatically based on political events, heavily influences the cryptocurrency market. The Trump presidency in 2025 is likely to evoke a mix of optimism and uncertainty. His populist rhetoric may resonate with many in the crypto community who view digital currencies as a means of financial independence and a challenge to conventional financial systems. “Many investors see cryptocurrencies as a hedge against traditional markets,” states Jenna Markham, a cryptocurrency investor and blogger. “Trump’s return could spark increased interest, as his messaging often aligns with the principles of decentralisation and financial freedom central to the crypto ethos.”

However, the volatility characteristic of cryptocurrencies might deter mainstream investors. The potential for political turmoil, given Trump’s contentious relationships with various stakeholders, could exacerbate fluctuations in market confidence. “The crypto market is already prone to volatility,” adds Markham. “Injecting political uncertainty could make it even more unpredictable.”

Technological innovation is another critical factor shaping the future of cryptocurrencies. Given the US's leadership in tech development, the Trump administration may prioritize blockchain advancements and cryptocurrency applications. “Under Trump, we could witness increased investment in blockchain research and development,” suggests Dr Ethan Ramirez, a technology analyst. “This could facilitate more widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.”

Furthermore, potential partnerships between the government and tech companies could yield initiatives promoting the use of digital currencies. “Government-backed projects utilizing cryptocurrencies could legitimize the space,” Ramirez posits. “This could encourage broader adoption of crypto solutions among businesses.”

The global cryptocurrency market is also influenced by international relations, an area where Trump has historically taken a bold and sometimes unpredictable stance. His administration's approach to trade and diplomacy could affect how other nations perceive cryptocurrencies.

“Trump's foreign policy could lead to a more fragmented global market,” warns Dr. Maria Lopez, an international relations expert. “If the US adopts a hardline stance against specific countries, we may see a surge in cryptocurrencies as nations seek alternative financial systems.

”Countries more receptive to cryptocurrencies, such as El Salvador, which adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, might emerge as significant players on the global stage. “If the US opts for a more restrictive approach, other nations could seize the opportunity to attract crypto businesses and innovation,” adds Lopez. Public perception of cryptocurrencies is evolving as they gain traction among mainstream audiences. The endorsement or condemnation of digital currencies by political figures, particularly Trump, will significantly shape this perception. “Trump possesses a unique ability to influence public opinion,” notes Dr Sarah Patel, a sociologist studying financial behaviours. “If he positions cryptocurrencies positively, we could witness a cultural shift towards acceptance and adoption. Conversely, scepticism from him could reinforce negative perceptions.” Social media will continue to play a crucial role in shaping public discourse around cryptocurrencies. If Trump utilizes platforms like Twitter to promote crypto, it could lead to a surge in interest and investment. “His followers are highly engaged,” Patel explains. “A few well-placed tweets could trigger significant market movements.” Despite the optimism surrounding the future of cryptocurrencies under Trump's presidency, challenges remain. Cybersecurity threats, market manipulation, and the potential for regulatory backlash pose risks that could destabilise the market. “While the potential for growth exists, the risks are equally significant,” cautions Rosen. “Investors must remain vigilant and informed about the evolving landscape.” Additionally, environmental concerns related to cryptocurrency mining, particularly Bitcoin, may become a focal point. The Trump administration's stance on climate change and energy policies could either exacerbate or alleviate these issues. “If Trump prioritizes fossil fuels, we may see increased scrutiny on the environmental impact of crypto mining,” warns Dr. Chen. The future of cryptocurrencies under President Trump presents a complex tapestry of opportunities and challenges. The regulatory landscape, investor sentiment, technological advancements, and international relations will all play critical roles in shaping the market. As the world witnesses the unfolding narrative of cryptocurrencies in the Trump era, one truth remains clear: the intersection of politics and finance will continue to be a powerful force in determining the future of digital currencies.

