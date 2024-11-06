Building an Inclusive Financial Ecosystem

Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys and Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Global FinTech Fest, highlighted the transformative potential of fintech, driven by trends such as universal access to digital payments, AI-driven personalisation, and responsible data management.

In a rapidly advancing digital world, financial technology (fintech) is redefining how we transact, save, and access essential services. As FinTech adoption accelerates in emerging markets, it is helping to build a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient financial ecosystem.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys and Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Global FinTech Fest (GFF) 2024, shared his insights on key trends, the role of responsible AI, and the future of financial services.

Speaking at GFF, held in Mumbai from August 28-30, 2024, Gopalakrishnan highlighted the transformative potential of fintech, driven by trends such as universal access to digital payments, AI-driven personalisation, and responsible data management.

Excerpts from the interview:

As a key player in the tech industry, what are some of the most promising trends you see in fintech, especially in emerging markets?

There are a few major trends shaping the future of fintech. The first is deepening fintech’s reach to include more consumers, giving every citizen access to digital payment systems like Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The aim here is to ensure universal access, which might mean creating services in vernacular languages, integrating voice-based commands, and making user interfaces as accessible as possible. This inclusivity is crucial for a truly democratic financial ecosystem.

The second trend is expanding the range of products offered on the same platform. Once a customer is onboarded, there’s an opportunity to provide them with a suite of services — loans, insurance, and other financial products — all within the same ecosystem. This horizontal growth keeps the user engaged while meeting diverse needs in one space.

Lastly, we are seeing innovative services being built on UPI, such as UPI Circle, which allows users to delegate access to their UPI wallet to others. This opens up possibilities for more collaborative or familial financial arrangements, enhancing flexibility in transactions. There’s also significant opportunity in international expansion — integrating UPI with systems in other countries, such as the UAE’s payment system, which has already embraced UPI.

AI is playing an increasingly important role in fintech. What should the industry consider when implementing AI responsibly?

AI has incredible applications in fintech. For example, AI-driven real-time translation and voice response systems make it easier for users to interact with digital platforms in their preferred language, even without the need to press a single button. Beyond that, AI can improve fraud detection, cybersecurity, and automate routine tasks based on user behaviour. But it is essential to ensure that AI serves as a positive tool, rather than a negative influence.

With AI’s ability to detect patterns and make predictions, there is a risk of misuse. For instance, if a company understands a consumer’s behavior too well, it could potentially create targeted fake identities or products that exploit these patterns. Therefore, maintaining responsible AI usage is critical, especially in fintech. AI needs to identify patterns ethically and avoid manipulation or unauthorized profiling.

With AI innovation rapidly advancing, how do you suggest balancing it with data privacy, security, and cybersecurity in fintech?

It’s a delicate balance. Customers share data to access better services, so there is a clear need for responsible data handling. However, if data misuse occurs, it can seriously undermine trust. That’s why it’s crucial for companies to build and maintain customer trust through transparency and accountability.

When data is misused, either market dynamics will prompt consumers to switch to more trusted services, or regulators will step in. Privacy laws play an important role here — protecting users against exploitation, such as being denied health insurance based on patterns observed in their purchases. Often, regulation lags behind innovation, and it’s only after an innovation is widely adopted that unintended consequences become apparent. This is where responsible governance and clear privacy policies become paramount to maintaining public confidence. How does fintech contribute to a more resilient financial ecosystem? India serves as an excellent example of fintech-driven resilience and inclusion. Over 800 million people have been brought into the formal financial ecosystem, enabling them to engage in digital commerce, make payments, and participate in the broader economy. This has made financial services more affordable, convenient, and accessible. Digital technology enables people to accomplish tasks like booking appointments, paying bills, and shopping — all from the comfort of their homes. This accessibility not only streamlines lives but also strengthens the resilience of the financial ecosystem by engaging more people in the formal economy. With the rapid growth of new trends in banking, do you think the banking landscape is likely to see significant changes in the future? Banks are evolving rapidly, transforming the way they engage with customers. Banking today is no longer just about credits and deposits; it’s becoming an integral part of customers' lives, adapting to their needs at every stage. For example, you could open a savings account for your child. As the bank knows their age, it could proactively offer an education loan when they turn 15 or 16. In essence, the bank grows alongside you, anticipating your needs. When you get a job, your salary is automatically credited, and the bank might suggest a car loan. This seamless integration makes banking feel like a lifelong financial partner. The mobile phone, for instance, has become the universal interface for all services — it’s your healthcare assistant, financial guide, educational support, and more. The goal now is to create a seamless, all-encompassing experience that meets a user’s needs across various facets of life.

