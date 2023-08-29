A Taste of Thailand in Dubai

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 5:27 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 5:28 PM

The Thai Trade Centre Dubai has unveiled its newest gastronomic endeavour with an exciting campaign ‘Thai Food Festival 2023’, promoting the exquisite world of Thai food and beverage products with the slogan ‘Think Food, Think Thailand’. Running until September 18, UAE residents and visitors will have the unique opportunity to dive into the rich tapestry of Thailand's culinary treasures at three prominent locations across Dubai: Nesto Hypermarket (12 branches), Al Maya Supermarkets (12 branches), and Choithrams Supermarket (14 branches).

Savouring Thai Flavours

The latest campaign embodies a celebration of the country’s vibrant and diverse culinary heritage, offering a unique opportunity to immerse visitors in the realm of authentic Thai flavours. Beyond just purchasing premium Thai food and beverage products, visitors can also gain invaluable insights into Thai food through captivating live cooking activities. These engaging culinary sessions will be conducted by skilled chefs hailing from carefully selected Thai select restaurants. The skilled chefs will guide attendees through the intricacies of Thai cuisine, providing a hands-on experience in mastering the art of crafting flavourful Thai dishes. From intricately balanced spices in traditional Tom Yum soup to the medley of flavours in the iconic Pad Thai, these workshops are a gateway to discovering the secrets behind Thailand's culinary prowess.

In a city known for its eclectic culinary scene, the Thai Trade Centre Dubai's campaign introduces a unique blend of gastronomy and culture. It not just showcases the flavours of Thailand but also the heritage and stories they carry. The campaign's multi-venue approach underscores its commitment to accessibility. Through its strategic partnership with Nesto Hypermarket, Al Maya Supermarkets, and Choithrams, the event is poised to bring the joys of Thai cuisine to a wide audience. This approach allows customers to conveniently explore and access premium food and beverage offerings, immersing themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Thai culture.

Rashid Aramam, Business Development Head at Nesto Hypermarket, said: "We are expanding our product offerings to include a wider range of fresh produce sourced from Thailand, catering to the increasing customer footfall from various Asian countries. Notably, we have observed a significant presence of Indian customers who are purchasing Thai products from our outlet, alongside our valued Thai customers."

As visitors convene to partake in this epicurean adventure, they are invited to uncover the rich nuances of Thai cuisine, fostering a deeper connection to the traditions of Thailand.

Participating Supermarkets

Nesto Hypermarkets — August 24 to September 3: ‘Taste of Thai: Shop, Smile, and Celebrate’ Branches: Circle Mall (JVC), Al Nahda, Satwa, Almina, Karama 1, Reef Mall, Mia Mall, Butina, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, and Fujairah.

Al Maya Supermarkets from August 31 – September 10: ‘Taste of Thai: Don’t wait, Just Taste it’ Branches: Marina, Murooj, Sports City, Sadaf, Shams, JVC, Reef Mall, Al Muraqqabat, DIP-1, DIP-2, JLT-N, and Satwa.

Choithrams Supermarket from September 8 – 18: ‘Taste of Thai: Full of Goodness Food’ Branches: Safa Park, Green Community, The Greens, Al Mahda, Umm Suqeim, DEC Marina, Manhattan Tower, Dubai Tower, Al Rais, Silicon Oasis, Falcon, Bay Square, Sharjah Marine, and Shorooq Mirdiff.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ThaiTradeCentreMENA and www.instagram.com/thaitradecentre_mena/.