777X — Futuristic jet on track for 2026 debut

The resumption of 777X test flights is a good omen for the aviation industry.

The futuristic 777X is on track for commercial flight operations as Boeing resumed testing of its long-delayed widebody aircraft in January and is expected to deliver first airplane early next year, experts say.

Analysts and experts said the resumption of 777X test flights is a good omen for the aviation industry and will benefit international airlines in general and Gulf carriers in particular as the twin-engine aircraft remain an integral part of their long-term strategies to update their fleet with latest fuel-efficient jet. Leading Gulf airlines have placed huge orders for the 777X — the successor to Boeing’s 777 series, offering greater flight range and higher seating capacity.

Boeing, which has secured more than 500 firm orders including 170 from Emirates and 60 from launch customer Qatar Airways, promoted the 777X as the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet. Other major customers include Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and Lufthansa, according to an aviation industry analytic company Cirium.

The aircraft, which will be offered in three variants, including a freighter model, is one of three new aircraft Boeing hopes to have airworthiness certification this year, along with the 737 Max and Max 10. The resumption of testing is a positive sign for the 777X programme. However, it is crucial for Boeing to address all outstanding issues and complete the certification process without further delays, according to the experts.

For passengers, the Boeing 777X is a really exciting plane, given that many airlines plan to introduce new cabin concepts on these aircraft. Over a dozen airlines who placed order for 777X are desperate to add these planes to their fleet.

No further delays

Saj Ahmad, Chief Analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, said Boeing had already delayed 777X entry into service until 2026, and with flight testing resuming again, there will be a lot of pressure to ensure that there’s no further delivery date slippages.

“While Emirates has started inducting its new fleet of A350-900s, which will open up new markets with a need for less capacity, 777X remains integral to their long term plans – not just to replace the existing 777-200LR, 777-300ER and A380 fleets, its vital to their future growth ambitions too. With a mix of 205 777Xs on order, this airplane will ultimately form the backbone of Emirates operations at its new home at Al Maktoum International, Dubai World Central,” Ahmad told BTR.

In tandem with suppliers, Boeing is working on ensuring the engine thrust links are tested and redesigned to cope with the heavier and all new fuel efficient GE9X engine. There’s no question that 2024 was a terrible year for Boeing, compounded by a lengthy industrial strike — as the company re-establishes its production capability, Boeing equally has to satisfy the (Federal Aviation Administration) FAA and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) that its residual work and testing on the GE9X engine thrust links are in compliance with regulatory requirements on its pathway to certification.

“Already 13 years after launch, 777X is as important to Boeing as it is with its customer base — not least because Emirates’ influence on the design and performance of the jet has shaped it to become a future workhorse for the next 20-30 years. Execution of a successful flight test programme will provide a confidence boost and its almost certain that Emirates will gear up to buy more 777Xs – that could even materialise at this November’s Dubai Airshow too.

A gamechanger aircraft

Andrew Charlton, managing director at Geneva-based consultancy Aviation Advocacy, is of the view that the futuristic airplane will be delivered as per plan next year.

“I think that as much as these things can be predicted, the aircraft will be on track. Boeing cannot afford to let that timeline slip, frankly,” Charlton told BTR.

Elaborating, he said the original 777 was one of the most important aircraft in the history of aviation and it totally changed the business model for airline that hitherto had used very large 747 aircraft to connect with big hubs and then distribute passengers onto small B737/A320 aircraft.

“That created ‘dumbbell’ networks with huge national hubs and limited service to all the other cities in that country, via the hub. The 777 was a gamechanger. It carried fewer passengers than a 747, but did so on two, more fuel efficient, engines. That changed the economics of serving a huge number of ‘non-hub’ cities around the world, from Manchester in the UK to Melbourne in Australia,” he said.

Furthermore, it meant that for airlines in the Gulf, it was possible to build huge ‘hourglass’ networks that were completely disruptive of the old business model. “We have never looked back.”

777X will be the largest aircraft available in the market, coming close to the capacity offered by current and previous Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 models but offering superb two engine efficiency versus four.

Charlton said the 777X is about a metre shorter than the original 747 but uses only two engines, which themselves are taking advantage of improving efficiency and development.

“Will it be a gamechanger? No, but it will definitely be a game tweaker… It will allow for more passengers to fly from more airports (in an environment of quick growth in many parts of the world) and for airlines to be able to continue to offer a widening range of destinations. It is an aircraft that could have been designed explicitly for the Gulf market, given its range and size,” he said.

In reply to a question why Emirates and other major airlines eagerly awaiting 777X despite delaying it's delivery many times, he said: "The benefits will outweigh the delay, in my opinion." Airlines awaiting new plane John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting, was sceptical about the commercial launch of 777X next year and said the aircraft has experienced so many delays so far that it is difficult to be sure. "It will very much depend on successful completion of its remaining flight certification programme. The airlines are eager to receive the aircraft," Strickland told BTR. He said 777X will be the largest aircraft available in the market, coming close to the capacity offered by current and previous Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 models but offering superb two engine efficiency versus four. "Emirates needs the aircraft to invest in fleet renewal for its current 777-300 ER fleet whilst also being able to exploit new opportunities from its long range and higher capacity," he said. Why is the Boeing 777X special The 777X features new engines, new composite wings, and technologies from the Boeing 787. The 777X introduces the latest innovative technologies, including the most advanced, fuel-efficient commercial engine ever. In addition, the fourth-generation 777X composite wing has a longer span than today's 777. > The new Boeing 777X will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, unmatched in every aspect of performance. > With new breakthroughs in aerodynamics and engines, the 777X will deliver 10 per cent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 per cent lower operating costs than the competition. > The 777X offers low-risk, profitable growth, industry-leading reliability and seamless integration with the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families for even more flexibility. > With a spacious, wide cabin, new custom architecture and innovations from the 787 Dreamliner, the 777X will deliver the flight experience of the future.

