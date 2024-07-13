Photo: X/ Dubai Media Office

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 8:10 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 9:43 AM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the progress of work being done at Terminal 3 of Dubai International (DXB).

During his visit to the airport, the Ruler witnessed first-hand how daily work is conducted in all departments of the airport. Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed protocols in place to assist travellers in completing travel procedures besides various other services extended at the airport.

Likewise, Sheikh Mohammed personally inspected daily operations in different sections of the airport and enquired about the facilities being provided for departing and arriving passengers. The airport authorities reassured him of the quality facilities provided for departing and arriving passengers.

Watch below, a video of the inspection, shared by Dubai Media Office on X:

The airport witnessed a significant increase in the number of travellers during the first quarter of 2024, at 23 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the development witnessed in Terminal 3 with all its facilities, departments and equipment, saying “Dubai International Airport is a cultural interface that reflects our aspirations for the future. We are constantly working to improve the experience of travellers through the airport and provide the highest levels of excellence in terms of infrastructure, services and advanced technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of travellers.

