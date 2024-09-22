India flights: Lounge access at major airports temporarily suspended

Photo by ANI used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM

Airports across India are experiencing widespread disruption in lounge access due to the suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd., a major lounge access provider, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) spokesperson announced on Sunday, September 22.

Dreamfolks, which partners with several banks to offer premium lounge access, has ceased operations at key airports in India, sparking inconvenience for passengers.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates several major airports in India, issued a statement addressing the situation. "Passengers at airports across India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access. This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with the affected airports," said an AAHL spokesperson.

AAHL further clarified that it is working with the banks involved to restore lounge access swiftly. AAHL also mentioned that despite their requests, Dreamfolks has not yet resumed its services. In response, Adani-operated airports have implemented measures that allow lounges to accept major debit and credit cards from other access providers, ensuring passengers continue to have lounge access.