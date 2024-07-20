E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Check-ins resume after temporary suspension caused by fire at Terminal 2

The fire was 'immediately brought under control by the airport fire services', it said in the statement

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 10:26 PM

Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 7:44 AM

Check-ins resumed at Terminal 2 on Saturday night after it was temporarily suspended due to a fire incident, a Dubai International Airport (DXB) spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

"Check-in at Terminal 2 is now operating normally," DXB said. The check-in services in the terminal, used by roughly 50 different airlines, were impacted on July 20 and after over 40 minutes authorities announced the resumption of the system.


The authority earlier said in a statement that a minor fire had broken out, which is why check-ins had been suspended temporarily. The fire was "immediately brought under control by the airport fire services", it said in the statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"We regret the inconvenience and are currently working with service partners to resolve the situation," it added.

This terminal has four main levels open to passengers, with Level 1 containing the arrivals area. Level 3 is home to the departures area where you'll go if you are flying out of Dubai. The check-in counters are located here, as well as ticket sale desk and cashier services.

Dubai Terminal 2 is the main hub for Dubai's own budget airline called flydubai and caters for scheduled and charter flights for a wide range of carriers.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Business