UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Town in Greece evacuated as wildfires continue to rage

Authorities evacuate Greek town of Pournari as wildfires continue to create havoc in Greece

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 2:52 PM

READ MORE:

A Staff Reporter

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By