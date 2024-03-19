'On my way to find Kate': Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton's 'disappearance'; gets flak from Netizens

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 1:23 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 2:11 PM

The Katespiracy has taken over the internet. What is that you ask? The alleged 'disappearance' of Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales.

It all began when an image of her family went viral for being photoshopped on the internet after an abdominal surgery she had in January, leading to suspicion among Netizens as well as celebrities.

A recently released video by a media outlets shows the royal walking with Prince William after a local farm visit. People on the internet raised questions regarding her appearance and whether it was truly her.

Amid all the controversy, reality star Kim Kardashian has created her own storm with a post on Instagram where she mocked the entire situation.

Posting an older picture next to a car — back when she had blonde hair — the star captioned the post: "On my way to go find Kate."

The post immediately garnered attention with some Netizens laughing along, while many others criticised the move.

"So much for her wanting privacy during a medical leave. Not cool," commented one user.

"Tacky, as ever. And heartless," said another.

"Nice Kim, nice. As a woman who’s the constant ‘victim’ of press scrutiny when I’m sure you’d rather keep aspects of your personal life private - you’d think you’d have more empathy for the invasive targeting of women," another Netizen commented.

Some said they would be unfollowing her, while others said it was an unkind thing to do.

Another celebrity who jumped on the train was Hollywood actress Blake Lively. Taking to her Instagram, the star took a subtle dig at the duchess while promoting her beverage brand.

In a photo carousel, Blake edited herself onto a distorted chair near a pool. She went on to edit lemons and the beverage into the picture.

Taking to the caption, Lively wrote: "I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA. (Missing in action)."

Most netizens were furious in her comments, some saying they would now be unfollowing her.

"I really like you but Blake this is just gross. I will not be supporting you or your brand anymore," one user commented.

"So sad that you would mock her when she's clearly going through something. Thought you would be better than that," another user said.

Other celebrities speak out

Actor and comedian Whoopie Goldberg expressed her disdain for the entire controversy and how people were turning it into something it isn't with her co-hosts on the show 'The View'.

"When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family or they start doing it to your kids, it’s not cute. It’s not fun. It really irritates me,” she said, as per international media outlets.

She concluded by adding: “This is all speculation and we’re having fun. Just know that we know that we don’t know.”

John Oliver, host of 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' said the photoshop was 'badly handling this situation'.

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened, but I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day’s paper,” the host said while he made an appearance on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'.

Stephen Colbert said on his late night show that his heart 'went out to poor Kate' while commenting that people on the internet assumed her supposed disappearance was due to the affair between her husband Prince Williams and The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Sarah Rose Hanbury.

As per media reports, other celebrities like Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin who are co-hosts with Whoopie, said Kate should clear the confusion by putting out a clear statement.

