Indian rupee falls 5 paise against UAE dirham

The rupee declined 5 paise at 82.95 against the US dollar (23.04 UAE dirhams) on Tuesday due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.94 to a dollar, down 4 paise over the previous close of 82.90.
The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals. The rupee traded at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the US dollar at 9.15 am India time.
